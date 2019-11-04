Blackstock Battlefield on ‘The Liberty Trail’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site has been selected to be part of “The Liberty Trail,” an initiative designed to preserve and publicize the role South Carolina played in the American Revolution. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site has been selected to be part of “The Liberty Trail,” an initiative designed to preserve and publicize the role South Carolina played in the American Revolution.

UNION — On November 20, 1780, Patriot Militia under the command of General Thomas Sumter fought and defeated British Regulars under the command of Colonel Banastre Tarleton with the Patriots suffering three men killed and four men — among them Sumter — wounded to the British casualties of 92 dead and more than 100 wounded.

It was an important battle in the struggle for Union County during the American Revolutionary War and the larger struggle for South Carolina, part of a series of battles in and around Union County that put British forces under Lord Cornwallis on the road to Yorktown in Virginia where, trapped between American and French forces, they would surrender in 1781, effectively bringing the war to an end and securing America’s independence.

The battle, known as the Battle of Blackstock because it was fought on the farm of Captain William Blackstock, is commemorated with the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site which is located on the battlefield.

Now, nearly 250 years after the battle, the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site is included on “The Liberty Trail” that will link the sites of the many battles of the Revolutionary War that were fought in South Carolina.

A press release announcing the trail states that at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, “Gov. Henry McMaster joined with the American Battlefield Trust, the National Park Service, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, and the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission to announce a heritage tourism and preservation initiative to promote the Palmetto State’s leading role in the founding of the United States. The centerpiece of the initiative is The Liberty Trail, a statewide program that will tell the unique story of this campaign that secured victory in America’s War for Independence.”

In announcing the initiative, McMaster pointed out that “but for the valor exhibited on the battlefields of South Carolina, this nation’s quest for liberty may have been driven to a halt. The perseverance and tenacity exhibited by our forebearers remains alive in the character of this state’s citizens. Now, as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, it is time to commit to ensuring their stories are told for the entire country to hear.”

The press release states that “the Liberty Trail is a joint effort of the American Battlefield Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust (SCBT), assisted by numerous partners at the federal, state and local levels. Leading the charge among these is the National Park Service, which, through its American Battlefield Protection Program, has already contributed more than $2.5 million in matching grants toward land preservation projects associated with The Liberty Trail. Overall, the effort will create a new driving tour that functions as a one-of-a-kind educational and heritage tourism resource through which key battlefields of the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution will be preserved, interpreted and promoted.”

Trust President James Lighthizer said that “the project’s ultimate goal is lofty: linking more than 70 sites across South Carolina and preserving 2,500 additional acres of battlefield land in the process. But even its first phase will yield impressive results. In the near term, the Trust and SCBT look to open a segment composed of 16 full-fledged park sites, augmented by numerous additional roadside pull-offs.”

Doug Bostick, SCBT Executive Director and CEO, emphasized that The Liberty Trail is truly a statewide effort, reflecting the full nature of the Revolutionary War conflicts fought in the state.

“During our nation’s war for independence, critical battles were fought everywhere from the shores of Charleston Harbor to the hills and forests of our backcountry,” Bostick said. “The Liberty Trail will help draw visitors into more rural communities by highlighting the top-notch historic resources centered there. In the Initial Phase, we are already engaging

The press release states that “among those 16 park sites included in The Liberty Trail’s first phase are five being created nearly whole-cloth through Trust and SCBT-led land acquisition and interpretation efforts. The groups have already protected nearly 600 acres at Fort Fair Lawn in Berkeley County, Eutaw Springs in Orangeburg County, Camden in Kershaw County, Hanging Rock in Lancaster County and Waxhaws in Lancaster County. Further, five existing federal sites, three state parks and two regional parks will be enhanced with new interpretation, including state of the art digital capabilities.”

Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site is one of the existing parks that will receive interpretive upgrades.

In addition, the press release states that “fourteen additional locations will be outfitted as roadside pull-offs — 10 of these sites receiving their first-ever on-site historic interpretation. Finally, the effort will see the creation of a first digital Gateway Experience site on Charleston’s Marion Square, enticing visitors to the Holy City to venture further afield on their heritage tourism journey. The full list of sites included in the Initial Phase of The Liberty Trail is available at www.thelibertytrail.org. “

The press release states that “while individual portions of the Southern Campaigns or the American Revolution are interpreted at existing sites in South Carolina and beyond, many of the state’s most significant battlefield properties are unprotected and vulnerable to development. Further, there is currently no single resource that pulls together its entire narrative, including the experiences of all participants — whether patriots or loyalists, men or women, recent immigrants or multi-generational colonials, or member of a minority population of slaves, freemen and Native Americans. The Liberty Trail, in promoting additional preservation of these hallowed grounds, while also creating a comprehensive telling of the Southern Campaigns, directly seeks to combat these challenges. In this, the project will work alongside the National Park Service, which is also poised to make telling the story of the Revolutionary War’s Southern Campaigns a central goal during the America 250 commemoration.“

For more information on The Liberty Trail initiative, including historic background and a list of those sites that are part of the Initial Phase of the project, visit www.thelibertytrail.org. As The Liberty Trail takes shape, partners, friends and history enthusiasts are invited to follow its progress on social media using the hashtag #TheLibertyTrail.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site has been selected to be part of “The Liberty Trail,” an initiative designed to preserve and publicize the role South Carolina played in the American Revolution. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_20191031_104339.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site has been selected to be part of “The Liberty Trail,” an initiative designed to preserve and publicize the role South Carolina played in the American Revolution.

To preserve and tell SC Revolutionary War history