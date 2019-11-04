Buffalo Elementary Honor Rolls

BUFFALO — These are the Principal’s and Teacher’s Honor Rolls for Buffalo Elementary School for the first nine weeks of the 2019-2020 school year.

Principal’s Honor Roll

3rd Grade

• John Beheler,

• Destiny Campbell,

• Zy’keem Dawkins,

• Kenya Goggins,

• Anna Knox,

• Adrianna Lipscomb,

• Brentley Ogg,

• Ivey Palmer,

• Braydon Riddle,

• Addison Rooth,

• Lodon Veal

4th Grade

• Aiden Albright

• A’Neisa Brown

• Natalie Dow

• Tyre Hill

• Brayden Howell

• Matthew Judy

• Anna Grace Lee

• Madison Maness

• Ailaina Parkins

• Bryson Scarborough

• Janie Trantham

• Maliq Walker

5th Grade

• Mykenzie Bevis

• Chloe Burrell

• Izaiah McBride

• Corey Millwood

• Sam Murphy

• Anthony Perkins

• Zyra Rogers

• Jemarius Smith

• Brooklyn Stevens

• Alyssa Vinso

• Taylor Wells

Teacher’s Honor Roll

3rd Grade

• Jaxson Burgess

• Jasmine Caughman

• Levi Harvey

• Mason Harvey

• Zyland Jacobs

• Korian Jeter

• Kayson Kingsmore

• Chrishauna Palmer

• Christina Palmer

• Lucy Pridemore

• Naheem Rollerson

• Ryan Smith

• Somya Young

4th Grade

• Kenlee Beaver

• Natalie Brown

• Gabriel Carroll

• Kady Jean Cathcart

• Sunny Conner

• Mariah Edwards

• A’lahna Green

• Emily Greene

• Aiden Goodwin

• Bronson Gregory

• Cole Haney

• Andrea Hawkins

• Scottie Henderson

• Melaney Jones

• Will Kaufman

• Harlee Lawson

• Marissa Millwood

• Saleema Morton

• Brayden Mullins

• Alex Ritch

• Xavier Rufrano

• Kailyn Salter

• Jasper Shropshire

• Kamron Sims

• Alona Talley

• Zeremih Thomas

• Zy’Quez Tucker

5th Grade

• Gavin Anderson

• Jonathan Gossett

• Charlie Gowan

• Lucas Haney

• Dale Hillard

• Peyton James

• Nezhay Jeter

• Cassie Karcanes

• Nathan Kurtz

• Ethan Lee

• Z’Aire Littlejohn

• Bryant Ochiltree

• Stella Phillips

• Aydan Pridemore,

• Will Reeves,

• Ashton Sherbert

• Isabelle Smith

• Aly Twing

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BES.jpg

For the first nine weeks of 2019-2020

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.