Buffalo Elementary Honor Rolls

BUFFALO — These are the Principal’s and Teacher’s Honor Rolls for Buffalo Elementary School for the first nine weeks of the 2019-2020 school year.
Principal’s Honor Roll
3rd Grade
• John Beheler,
• Destiny Campbell,
• Zy’keem Dawkins,
• Kenya Goggins,
• Anna Knox,
• Adrianna Lipscomb,
• Brentley Ogg,
• Ivey Palmer,
• Braydon Riddle,
• Addison Rooth,
• Lodon Veal
4th Grade
• Aiden Albright
• A’Neisa Brown
• Natalie Dow
• Tyre Hill
• Brayden Howell
• Matthew Judy
• Anna Grace Lee
• Madison Maness
• Ailaina Parkins
• Bryson Scarborough
• Janie Trantham
• Maliq Walker
5th Grade
• Mykenzie Bevis
• Chloe Burrell
• Izaiah McBride
• Corey Millwood
• Sam Murphy
• Anthony Perkins
• Zyra Rogers
• Jemarius Smith
• Brooklyn Stevens
• Alyssa Vinso
• Taylor Wells
Teacher’s Honor Roll
3rd Grade
• Jaxson Burgess
• Jasmine Caughman
• Levi Harvey
• Mason Harvey
• Zyland Jacobs
• Korian Jeter
• Kayson Kingsmore
• Chrishauna Palmer
• Christina Palmer
• Lucy Pridemore
• Naheem Rollerson
• Ryan Smith
• Somya Young
4th Grade
• Kenlee Beaver
• Natalie Brown
• Gabriel Carroll
• Kady Jean Cathcart
• Sunny Conner
• Mariah Edwards
• A’lahna Green
• Emily Greene
• Aiden Goodwin
• Bronson Gregory
• Cole Haney
• Andrea Hawkins
• Scottie Henderson
• Melaney Jones
• Will Kaufman
• Harlee Lawson
• Marissa Millwood
• Saleema Morton
• Brayden Mullins
• Alex Ritch
• Xavier Rufrano
• Kailyn Salter
• Jasper Shropshire
• Kamron Sims
• Alona Talley
• Zeremih Thomas
• Zy’Quez Tucker
5th Grade
• Gavin Anderson
• Jonathan Gossett
• Charlie Gowan
• Lucas Haney
• Dale Hillard
• Peyton James
• Nezhay Jeter
• Cassie Karcanes
• Nathan Kurtz
• Ethan Lee
• Z’Aire Littlejohn
• Bryant Ochiltree
• Stella Phillips
• Aydan Pridemore,
• Will Reeves,
• Ashton Sherbert
• Isabelle Smith
• Aly Twing
This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.