Miller chosen for library project

UNION — The Union County Library System (UCLS) has been selected to participate in the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) and Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL), Future Ready with the Library project. Raven Miller, UCLS Programs and Outreach Coordinator, is one of 16 participants selected to participate in the fourth cohort of the project.

As part of the project, Miller will work with a community partner to develop college and career readiness services for and with the middle school students in Union County. The project is generously funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (MLS). Miller will participate in a two-day orientation at YALSA’s Young Adult Services Symposium in Memphis, TN on November 3rd and 4th, 2019, and take part in a virtual community of practice through April 2020.

“I’m excited that our library has been selected to participate in this project,” Miller said. “I consider myself new to the field of library services and this project aligns with the passion I’ve discovered within this line of work. I’m delighted that the library will have the opportunity to help middle school students in the community through his effort.”

Taylor Atkinson, Assistant Director of UCLS, has noted how proud the library is of Miller.

“She’s been with us in Union for over a year, and has done so much work in the community,” Atkinson said. “Kids from all over Union County know who Ms. Raven is, and we’re honored she’ll be representing us in Tennessee and are excited to see what knowledge she brings back to Union!”

From 2016-2020, the Future Ready with the Library project will have engaged with 80 library staff, separated into four cohorts. The project concludes with this fourth and final cohort. Learn more about the project on YALSA’s website.

About YALSA

The mission of the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) is to support library staff in alleviating the challenges teens face, and putting all teens — especially those with the greatest needs — on the path to successful and fulfilling lives. For more information about YALSA or to access national guidelines and other resources go to www.ala.org/yalsa, or contact the YALSA office by phone, 800-545-2433, ext. 4390; or e-mail: [email protected]

About IMLS

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Our mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Our grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About ARSL

The Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL), is dedicated to the positive growth and development of libraries. ARSL recognizes the uniqueness of small and rural libraries and is committed to providing an environment that encourages excellence within this community of practice, supporting their goals of service and speaking on behalf of this important constituency. ARSL thrives to create resources and services that address national, state, and local priorities for libraries situated in rural communities. To learn more, visit arls.info and follow us on Facebook.

Will attend YALSA symposium in Tennessee

