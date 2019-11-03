Sacred music selections shared

Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Mr. Thomas Bishop plays the Grace United Methodist Church pipe organ for the Union Music Club members at their October meeting. Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Mr. Thomas Bishop plays the Grace United Methodist Church pipe organ for the Union Music Club members at their October meeting.

UNION — The Union Music Club met at Grace United Methodist Church on October 8 at 6 p.m.

Club members were welcomed by President Mrs. Steve Ramsey and invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Rev. and Mrs. Sanders Read and Ms. Becky Moore. Afterwards, the group recited the club Invocation and the Federation Collect.

The Federation Hymn was sung, accompanied by Mrs. Joe Lawson on the piano.

Minutes from the September meeting were read by Secretary Miss Sally Summers and approved by the members.

Treasurer Rev. Sanders Read presented the treasury report.

Members were thanked and complimented for decorating a store window on Main Street for the Environmental Art & Music Festival.

Committees were discussed, and the scholarship fundraiser for college music majors was discussed. This fundraising event is to be held on February 7, 2020.

For the Poetry in Music part of the program, Mrs. James Stepp read the poem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson while Mrs. Joe Lawson played the song by the same name on the piano.

Miss Sally Summers presented a history of the Hymn of the Month entitled “O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing” written by Charles Wesley with music by Carl Glaser. She sang this song accompanied on the piano by Mr. Thomas Bishop.

Mrs. Leroy Kennedy presented and played the song from the Together We Sing song book entitled “The Band Played On” with words by John F. Palmer and music by Charles Glaser.

For the program part of the meeting each member presented a favorite piece of sacred music. Mrs. Joe Lawson presented “Holy Is the Lord” by Franz Schubert and “How Majestic is Your Name” composed by Michael W. Smith on the piano.

Miss Sally Summers sang “It is No Secret” by Stuart Hamblen, accompanied by Mr. Thomas Bishop.

“Great Is Your Faithfulness,” words by Thomas O. Chisholm and music by William M. Runyan, was sung by Mrs. James Stepp and accompanied by Mr. Thomas Bishop.

The next selection was a piano duet presented by Mrs. Leroy Kennedy and Mr. Thomas Bishop. It was entitled “Grace Medley” and arranged by Marilyn Hamm.

Mrs. Kathleen Read played “How Great Though Art,” words and music by Stuart K. Hine, arranged by Marilyn Hamm.

Ms. Becky Moore played “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” words by Joseph M. Scriven and music by Charles C. Converse, on the piano.

Mrs. Steve Ramsey played the traditional English melody “Morning Has Broken,” words by Eleanor Farjeon. This lovely song was arranged by Union native Dr. Ryan F. Smith.

Mrs. Leroy Kennedy played “Jesus, Lover of My Soul,” words by Charles Wesley and music by Joseph Perry, arranged by Lanny Smith.

For the finale Mr. Thomas Bishop presented “Adagio” from Enigma Variations (NIMROD — Variation 9), Op. 36 by Sir Edward Elgar on the Grace United Methodist Church pipe organ.

The meeting ended with the members singing the benediction song entitled “The Gift of Song” by Lana M. Bailey.

Persons interested in Union Music Club may send inquiries to [email protected]

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.

