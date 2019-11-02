Pray to always be aware of God’s closeness

Charles L. Warner | The Union Times Did you know that God is in church on Sundays? That’s right, God is at church every Sunday of the week and throughout the year. That means those who are in church on Sundays are in the very best of company, the kind of company that is a blessing to be around, and when it comes to being a blessing nobody is a greater blessing than God. Given this reality the question is why aren’t more of us in church on Sunday enjoying God’s company and the company of those of His children who are already there every Sunday they possibly can be because they know what a blessing it is to be in God’s company? True, God is everywhere and, more importantly, is always with and blesses those who put their complete trust and faith in Him and let Him take charge of their lives. Yet even though God is everywhere He is most especially at church when the doors of His houses of worship are open. waiting to welcome into His house not only those who are there every Sunday if they are able to do so, but also those who, for whatever reasons, shun His company on the day set aside for the communion formal, organized worship and all other days for that matter. God is always there, waiting, but, being human, those of us who are there on Sunday if at all possible and those who are not despite it being quite easy to do so will not always be here to attend church. When that day happens, those who sought God’s company, both within church and without, will spend eternity with Him while those who did not seek His company in this life will never know it in eternity.

Read Psalm 46:1-11

The God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, support, strengthen, and establish you.

— 1 Peter 5:10 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Loving God, may we always be aware of your closeness and willingness to carry our burdens. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I let go of control, I begin to see the way God can lighten my load.

Charles L. Warner | The Union Times Did you know that God is in church on Sundays? That’s right, God is at church every Sunday of the week and throughout the year. That means those who are in church on Sundays are in the very best of company, the kind of company that is a blessing to be around, and when it comes to being a blessing nobody is a greater blessing than God. Given this reality the question is why aren’t more of us in church on Sunday enjoying God’s company and the company of those of His children who are already there every Sunday they possibly can be because they know what a blessing it is to be in God’s company? True, God is everywhere and, more importantly, is always with and blesses those who put their complete trust and faith in Him and let Him take charge of their lives. Yet even though God is everywhere He is most especially at church when the doors of His houses of worship are open. waiting to welcome into His house not only those who are there every Sunday if they are able to do so, but also those who, for whatever reasons, shun His company on the day set aside for the communion formal, organized worship and all other days for that matter. God is always there, waiting, but, being human, those of us who are there on Sunday if at all possible and those who are not despite it being quite easy to do so will not always be here to attend church. When that day happens, those who sought God’s company, both within church and without, will spend eternity with Him while those who did not seek His company in this life will never know it in eternity.