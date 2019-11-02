Eubanks to lead superintendent search

UNION COUNTY — A former superintendent of the Union County School District will lead the search for the successor to the current superintendent who will be retiring at the end of the school year.

During the October 14 meeting of the Union County Board of School Trustees, Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that he would be retiring June 30, 2020.

Roach has served as Superintendent of the Union County School District since June 1, 2016 having been appointed by the board at the end of March of that year.

With the announcement of Roach’s impending retirement, the school must undertake the process of hiring a new superintendent, a process that got under way this week.

During its October 28 meeting this past Monday, the board voted unanimously to have Dr. David Eubanks lead the search for a new superintendent.

Eubanks has previously served three times as interim superintendent for the Union County School District.

The board will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, November 7 in Room 600 of the Union County Career and Technology Center during which the “Timeline for Superintendent Search” will be discussed.

In other business, the board voted unanimously Monday to approve a recommendation by Personnel Director Jeff Stribble that Jennifer Calhoun be appointed Secretary at Union County High School.

Board to meet to discuss search timeline

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

