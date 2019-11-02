‘To help the young people’

Charles Warner | The Union Times This check was presented by members of the Union County Branch of the NAACP to the Union County School District Wednesday morning. Each year the NAACP makes a donation to the school district to be divided between the district’s elementary schools. The funds for the donation are raised by the members of the NAACP. This year the donation was $1,200 and will be shared by Buffalo, Foster Park, Jonesville, and Monarch elementary schools. Charles Warner | The Union Times This check was presented by members of the Union County Branch of the NAACP to the Union County School District Wednesday morning. Each year the NAACP makes a donation to the school district to be divided between the district’s elementary schools. The funds for the donation are raised by the members of the NAACP. This year the donation was $1,200 and will be shared by Buffalo, Foster Park, Jonesville, and Monarch elementary schools. Charles Warner | The Union Times James Rice (far left), President of the Union County Branch of the NAACP, and fellow NAACP members Walter Browning (left), Ann Stevens-Brown (right), and Rev. Jerome Brown (far right) present Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach (center) with a check for $1,200 Wednesday morning. Each year the NAACP makes a donation to the school district to be divided between the district’s elementary schools. The funds for the donation are raised by the members of the NAACP. This year the donation was $1,200 will be shared by Buffalo, Foster Park, Jonesville, and Monarch elementary schools. Charles Warner | The Union Times James Rice (far left), President of the Union County Branch of the NAACP, and fellow NAACP members Walter Browning (left), Ann Stevens-Brown (right), and Rev. Jerome Brown (far right) present Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach (center) with a check for $1,200 Wednesday morning. Each year the NAACP makes a donation to the school district to be divided between the district’s elementary schools. The funds for the donation are raised by the members of the NAACP. This year the donation was $1,200 will be shared by Buffalo, Foster Park, Jonesville, and Monarch elementary schools.

By Charles Warner

[email protected]

UNION COUNTY — The four elementary schools of the Union County School District received a gift Wednesday morning from the Union County Branch of the NAACP.

In a ceremony held at the Union County School District Office, James Rice, President of the Union County Branch of the NAACP, presented Union County School District Superintendnet Dr. William Roach with a check for $1,200. As with similar donations in the past, the funds are to be divided evenly between the district’s four elementary schools — Buffalo, Foster Park, Jonesville, and Monarch — and used to assist needy students.

“We don’t have much but we give what we have,” Rice said in presenting the check. “We want to give this donation to help the young people.”

The donations are made annually by the NAACP using funds raised by its members.

Dr. Roach thanked the NAACP for its generosity in support of the district’s elementary schools.

“We are very appreciative of the NAACP and their partnership,” Roach said. “Our elementary schools look forward to that money yearly to help provide for the needs of the students.”

Also taking part in the presentation ceremony were NAACP members Ann Stevens-Brown, Rev. Jerome Brown, and Walter Browning.

The NAACP

Founded in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is, according to its website (www.naacp.org) “the nation’s oldest, largest and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. Its more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, campaigning for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization.”

The website states that “the mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”

The website further states that “the vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.”

The website also lists what it describes as “the principal objectives of the NAACP” listed in the organization’s constitution as being:

• To ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens

• To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States

• To remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes

• To seek enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights

• To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination

• To educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action to secure the exercise thereof, and to take any other lawful action in furtherance of these objectives, consistent with the NAACP’s Articles of Incorporation and this Constitution.

NAACP donates $1,200 to school district

