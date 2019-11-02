Summers named Newberry College VP

Lori Ann Summers Lori Ann Summers

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that Lori Ann Vinson Summers will assume the role of vice president for institutional advancement, effective November 11.

The Union native brings over 20 years’ higher education experience to the post.

“I am honored and excited to join the Newberry College family and advance the vital work of supporting our students, faculty and programs,” said Summers. “I am passionate about higher education and its role in improving the lives of our students, our communities and beyond.”

Summers comes to Newberry from the University of South Carolina, where she has served as assistant vice president of university development since 2016. In this role, she led advancement operations for the university’s six health science schools and regional health program, launching a $120 million campaign for a new health sciences campus. Before that, she was senior director of development for the university’s College of Engineering and Computing, and has also served at Auburn University, Colorado College and the University of Minnesota.

“We are pleased to welcome Lori Ann to the College community,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We look forward to working with her not only to complete our $35 million Scaling the Summit comprehensive campaign, but also to build on existing relationships with alumni and friends of the College, and help expand the breadth of our support community.”

Summers has been a member of the American Cancer Society leadership board in Columbia, and of the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. She holds a master’s degree in higher education business administration and a bachelor’s in political science from the University of South Carolina.

About Newberry College

Newberry College is a private, residential, co-educational institution with a diverse student population. Founded in 1856 by the Lutheran Church, Newberry College continues to be ranked among the Best Regional Colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report, capturing the No. 1 ranking in the region for Social Mobility, and appearing on the Best Value (No. 6), Best Colleges (No. 16) and Ethnic Diversity (unranked) lists. Offering baccalaureate degrees in 32 majors, online degree-completion programs and five dual-degree programs, the College’s foundation remains grounded in the liberal arts. In addition, the College offers 20 NCAA Division II sports, cheerleading, dance, and a recently launched esports program. Newberry College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation and the National Association of Schools of Music. For more information, go to www.newberry.edu.

Union native to direct institutional advancement

