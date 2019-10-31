Motorcycling from Vermont to Union

Charles Warner | The Union Times Vermont resident Muriel Farrington poses with her BMW F700 GS which she rode from Vermont to Union. Farrington stopped in at Union to get a cup of coffee at the Elle Belle Cafe on Main Street. Farrington said she learned to ride motorcycles 20 years ago when she was 58 and has ridden them ever since, traveling throughout the country. She said her next trip will be to a bike rally in Montana. Charles Warner | The Union Times Vermont resident Muriel Farrington poses with her BMW F700 GS which she rode from Vermont to Union. Farrington stopped in at Union to get a cup of coffee at the Elle Belle Cafe on Main Street. Farrington said she learned to ride motorcycles 20 years ago when she was 58 and has ridden them ever since, traveling throughout the country. She said her next trip will be to a bike rally in Montana. Charles Warner | The Union Times Vermont resident Muriel Farrington (second from right) poses for a picture with JoAnne Haney (left), Barbara Rippy (second from left), Elle Bell Cafe proprietor Phil Bell (right) Thursday afternoon. Farrington, 78, stopped in at the cafe for a cup of coffee during a motorcycle trip that began at her home in Vermont. She said she began riding motorcycles 20 years ago and has ridden them ever since, traveling throughout the country, visiting family and friends, visiting national parks, and participating in bike rallies. Charles Warner | The Union Times Vermont resident Muriel Farrington (second from right) poses for a picture with JoAnne Haney (left), Barbara Rippy (second from left), Elle Bell Cafe proprietor Phil Bell (right) Thursday afternoon. Farrington, 78, stopped in at the cafe for a cup of coffee during a motorcycle trip that began at her home in Vermont. She said she began riding motorcycles 20 years ago and has ridden them ever since, traveling throughout the country, visiting family and friends, visiting national parks, and participating in bike rallies. Charles Warner | The Union Times Vermont resident Muriel Farrington (right) shares a laugh with Union resident Barbara Rippy at the Elle Bell Cafe Thursday afternoon. Farrington, 78, had stopped in at the cafe to get some coffee during a motorcycle trip that began in Vermont which is more than a thousand miles from South Carolina. She said has been riding motorcycles since she was 58 and owns two of them, both BMW models. Farrington is a member of the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America Club and her next trip will be out west to Montana where the club is having a bike rally. Charles Warner | The Union Times Vermont resident Muriel Farrington (right) shares a laugh with Union resident Barbara Rippy at the Elle Bell Cafe Thursday afternoon. Farrington, 78, had stopped in at the cafe to get some coffee during a motorcycle trip that began in Vermont which is more than a thousand miles from South Carolina. She said has been riding motorcycles since she was 58 and owns two of them, both BMW models. Farrington is a member of the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America Club and her next trip will be out west to Montana where the club is having a bike rally.

UNION — What is the driving distance from Vermont to South Carolina? What is the driving time from Vermont to South Carolina?

The answer to the first question is 1,025 miles and the answer to the second question is 15 hours and 46 minutes.

Bet you didn’t know that, did you?

Someone who no doubt does know the answer to both of those questions is Vermont resident Muriel Farrington who recently drove from her home state to South Carolina, a journey that brought her to Union last week.

Did you know that she did so on a motorcycle? Did you also know that she’s 78 years old?

“I learned to ride motorcycles when I was 58,” Farrington said this past Thursday during a stop at the Elle Bell Cafe in downtown Union. “I was dating a guy who rode and he kindled my interest. I should say rekindled since my uncle had owned one.”

Whether it was kindled or rekindled, Farrington’s interest in riding motorcycles has continued since then, much longer than that relationship 20 years ago did. In fact, Farrington said she has come to prefer motorcycling over dating.

“Since then I’ve given up men for motorcycles,” she said with a chuckle. “It’s less hassle.”

Farrington said she ended up at the Elle Bell Cafe because she was looking to get some coffee and her GPS directed her to downtown Union. She parked her motorcycle behind the cafe and went in where she enjoyed some coffee and meeting some local residents including proprietor Phil Bell who served her up the desired cup of coffee as well as Barabara Rippy and Jo Anne Haney with whom she chatted.

While it takes 15 hours and 46 minutes to drive straight from Vermont to South Carolina, the trip that brought Farrington to Union County took longer because of all the other places she visited along the way.

“I rode from Vermont to Virginia for a rally, to Cape Hatteras, been in Shelbyville, been in Lake Lure, stayed in Shelby with a friend for a couple of nights,” Farrington said of her still ongoing trip. “I went to the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America in Greer. I went to my daughter’s in Bluffton, she and her husband just move there from Ohio.”

Farrington said that from her daughter’s “I’ll ride the Blue Ridge weather permitting. I’m going to stay with friends in Dublin,Virginia, and then I’m home.”

While she’s going home, Farrington is planning still more trips by motorcycle and owns two really good ones. First, there’s her BMW F700 GS, which she rode on the trip that brought her to Union, and then there’s her BMW F650 Twin, both of which she said are “dual sport.”

BMW has been a big part of Farrington’s motorcycling life and figures in to an upcoming trip she plans to take out west.

“I was on the board of BMW Motorcycle Owners of America for nine years and they have annual rallies,” Farrington said. “The next one is in Great Falls, Montana.”

While the rally will be her ultimate destination, Farrington said she has yet to decide what she will do on the way there, but added that what she decides will be in keeping with the reasons she has gone on such trips in the past.

“My ex-husband was in the army and so we traveled around a lot and so I have a lot of friends around the country,” she said. “I have a lot of family and friends I visit on my trips and I also visit national parks.”

Traveling via the means you love to rally with those who share that love as well while also visiting family and friends, seeing the natural beauty of America, and visiting communities you’ve never been to before to share coffee, conversation and good fellowship with people you’ve never met before. Sounds like a great way to enjoy the journey that is life and we hope and pray that Ms. Farrington’s journey continues to be a happy one that will one day bring her back to Union to visit and share with us more stories about motorcycling across America.

Farrington drops in for a cup of coffee

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

