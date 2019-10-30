Fall back! Spring forward! Why is this still a thing?

To the editor:

There is a national movement called #locktheclock. Currently 40 states are debating the time change issue. It’s about a 50/50 split among the states favoring full-time Daylight Savings time or full-time Standard time.

I have been working on this issue for a while now. Polls show that a majority of people prefer to stop changing their clocks. That is why I introduced Senate bill 11. My bill will keep South Carolina on Daylight Savings Time. The Senate unanimously passed my bill in March. The House is set to debate it when they return in January.

When the bill passes, we will still have to wait on Congress to act. Federal law will not allow a state to remain on Daylight Savings time year round. That is why it will literally take an act of Congress for South Carolina to make the switch.

I hope we will join with Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon, Delaware, Utah, Maine and Washington in passing legislation requesting the permanent time change to Daylight Savings time. #ditchtheswitch

This letter is submitted by Harvey S. Peeler, Jr., President of the South Carolina Senate. He represents Senate District 14 (Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union and York Counties).