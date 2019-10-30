Pray for perseverance in prayer and service

Charles Warner | The Union Times Prayer is often most powerful when it is uttered as a whispered communication by a sinner humbly seeking God’s forgiveness rather than a bold proclamation of one’s self-proclaimed righteousness as the following parable told by Christ illustrates. 9 And he spake this parable unto certain which trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others: 10 Two men went up into the temple to pray; the one a Pharisee, and the other a publican. 11 The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself, God, I thank thee, that I am not as other men are, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even as this publican. 12 I fast twice in the week, I give tithes of all that I possess. 13 And the publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, God be merciful to me a sinner. 14 I tell you, this man went down to his house justified rather than the other: for every one that exalteth himself shall be abased; and he that humbleth himself shall be exalted. — Luke 18:9-14 (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times Prayer is often most powerful when it is uttered as a whispered communication by a sinner humbly seeking God’s forgiveness rather than a bold proclamation of one’s self-proclaimed righteousness as the following parable told by Christ illustrates. 9 And he spake this parable unto certain which trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others: 10 Two men went up into the temple to pray; the one a Pharisee, and the other a publican. 11 The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself, God, I thank thee, that I am not as other men are, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even as this publican. 12 I fast twice in the week, I give tithes of all that I possess. 13 And the publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, God be merciful to me a sinner. 14 I tell you, this man went down to his house justified rather than the other: for every one that exalteth himself shall be abased; and he that humbleth himself shall be exalted. — Luke 18:9-14 (KJV)

Read Romans 12:9-13

Seek first [your heavenly Father’s] kingdoms and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

— Matthew 6:33 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to persevere in prayer and service to you and to others. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will remain focused on what God has called me to do.