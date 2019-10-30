Undefeated region champions

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover celebrates after a touchdown with a teammate during Friday’s game against Newberry. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Bulldogs 28-21 to win the region title. They remain undefeated in region play. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover celebrates after a touchdown with a teammate during Friday’s game against Newberry. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Bulldogs 28-21 to win the region title. They remain undefeated in region play. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens runs past a Newberry defender during this past Friday’s game. Union County defeated the Bulldogs 28-21. With their victory the Yellow Jackets remain undefeated in region play and won the region title. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens runs past a Newberry defender during this past Friday’s game. Union County defeated the Bulldogs 28-21. With their victory the Yellow Jackets remain undefeated in region play and won the region title. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jaylon Edwards causes a fumble that he recovers to seal the win for Union County during Friday’s game against Newberry. Edwards also had a pair of interceptions in the game which the Yellow Jackets won 28-21. With their victory the Yellow Jackets remain undefeated in region play and won the region title. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jaylon Edwards causes a fumble that he recovers to seal the win for Union County during Friday’s game against Newberry. Edwards also had a pair of interceptions in the game which the Yellow Jackets won 28-21. With their victory the Yellow Jackets remain undefeated in region play and won the region title.

UNION COUNTY — Union County notched their sixth straight win on Friday night with a 28-21 win over the Newberry Bulldogs. With the win the Yellow Jackets remained undefeated in region play and clinched the region title and the one seed out of region three for the class 3A playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets went three and out to start the game offensively, On Newberry’s first offensive possession quarterback Zay Chalmers threw an interception to Jaylon Edwards who would return it for six. The PAT was no good and the Jackets took a 6-0 lead. The score would remain 6-0 until the last play of the first quarter when Union quarterback Kesean Glover threw a 16 yard touchdown pass to Jabari Meadows and the Jackets would go for two and get it to extend the lead to 14-0.

The Bulldogs would then drive the field and score on a four yard touchdown pass by Chalmers to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 14-6 with 8:45 remaining in the first half. The extra point was no good as a result of a bad snap. Union County would answer quickly on their ensuing possession as Kesean Glover would hit a long pass to his brother Keion Glover to set up a nine yard touchdown run by Junior Owens to make the Union County lead 21-6 with 6:31 to go in the first half.

Newberry would have one more drive before the half that would end with another interception by Union County defender Jaylon Edwards. The Jackets would take a 21-6 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Bulldogs would take the opening drive of the 2nd half and march down the field for eight. Zay Chalmers threw a 16 yard touchdown pass and the two point conversion was good to make it 21-14. The Jackets would answer on their next drive on a fifty-nine yard touchdown pass from Glover to Ralph Peake. That made the score 28-14 with 8:03 to go in the third. Union County would kick the ball off out of bounds and Newberry would capitalize on the mistake throwing a fifty-two yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 28-21 with 7:05 to go in the third.

The play of the game came very late in the third quarter, when the Bulldogs completed a pass inside the five yard line. The Newberry receiver took a couple of steps and was hit by a Union County defender and the ball came out and went to the ground. The fumbled ball stayed on the ground for what seemed like minutes before it was recovered by Union County.

After that the defenses took over and the teams traded a couple of punts as well as a couple turnovers on downs. Union would give Newberry the ball back with 1:30 left on their own 2 yard line after the punt was downed by Union County. The Bulldogs would advance the ball up to midfield where the Union County defense would stand up and get back to back to back sacks to end the game.

Union County will wrap up the 2019 regular season on Friday night at Union County Stadium as the host of the Emerald Vikings on Senior Night. The Vikings are 1-9 on the season and 0-4 in region play. Their lone win of the season came back in week one, a 23-0 win over Ninety-Six. Emerald is coming off a 28-14 loss to Clinton last Friday night. The twenty-three points scored against Ninety-Six are the most points the Vikings have scored all year, and they have been shut out offensively in three games.

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

