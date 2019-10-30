Wolverines are region champs

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines won their last home game of the season, 46-44 over McCormick High School. In doing so they became the Region Champions, with a record of 7-3.

Things got started in the second quarter when Chandler Crumley scored back-to-back drives to give the Wolverines their first lead of 16-12. In the fourth quarter Matthew Prather evened it all up with his rush of two yards. That made the score 24-24.

Then the fun truly began, overtime. In the first overtime, Crumley punched it in to tie the score at 32 all. The next overtime, much of the same as the first overtime, it ended with Crumley finding the end zone, yet again. Which made the score 38 even.

Then the third and final overtime, McCormick scored first, but they failed to convert the two-point conversion. Then the Wolverines were in — they scored thanks to Prather with his 13-yard touchdown catch. That tied the game up at 44 all. Then the play of the game, the two-point conversion. It was punched in by none other than Crumley, to seal the win, and the region title.

“The first thing you always think about when you get a big win is all of the people that helped you get it,” Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said. “I have great support from the superintendent on down. There are too many people to thank, but I will thank them in person. The people who support our team- it’s really overwhelming when you think about all the people who are part of the team in some way.”

Jenkins said his first thoughts, as soon as Chandler scored, went to his father — who he said they buried on January 1, 2019.

“(I thought of) how much he would have enjoyed watching these Wolverines, and I thought of my first team at Whitmire and how those 2014 season seniors and how they gave me a chance to coach them,” he said.

Whitmire ends the regular season 7-3. The Wolverines have a bye until the second round of the playoffs on Nov. 15.

With 46-44 victory over McCormick