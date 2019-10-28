Trick or treating at the store

Charles Warner | The Union Times While he’s taken off the character’s hat — but has it close by for when he’s ready to put it back on — Michael Zornes dressed as “Woody” from the “Toy Stories” film series when he went trick or treating at Walmart this past Saturday. He was among a number of children who put on their costumes to visit the store to “Trick Or Treat With Chase” during which they had the opportunity to get their faces painted, get popcorn and candy, and, of course, get to meet “Chase” the police dog from the TV series “PAW Patrol.” - Charles Warner | The Union Times Dressed as “Ghostface” from the “Scream” film series, Noah Grimes gets some candy from costumed Walmart Associate Carlene Ratcliff Saturday afternoon during the store’s “Trick Or Treat With Chase” Halloween event. Children visited the store in their Halloween costumes to trick or treat for candy in the store’s departments as well as enjoy popcorn, get their faces painted and meet “Chase” the police dog from the TV series “PAW Patrol.” - Charles Warner | The Union Times Trick or treater Isabella McLain gets her face painted by Walmart Associate Alyssa McBeth Saturday afternoon during the store’s “Trick Or Treat With Chase” Halloween event. Children visited the store in their Halloween costumes to get their faces painted, trick or treat for candy at the store’s departments, and meet “Chase” the police dog from the TV series “PAW Patrol.” - Charles Warner | The Union Times Dressed as a witch, Carli Alexander gets a fidget spinner from Walmart Department Manager Bonnie Gresham as her mother Taylor Alexander looks on Saturday afternoon. She was among the children who put on their costumes to visit the store to “Trick Or Treat With Chase” during which they had the opportunity to trick or treat for fidget spinners and candy, get their faces painted, and, of course, get to meet “Chase” the police dog from the TV series “PAW Patrol.” - - Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Chase” the police dog from the children’s TV series “Paw Patrol” was the celebrity guest at the Union Walmart’s “Trick Or Trick With Chase” Halloween event Saturday afternoon. The event was an opportunity for children to put on their Halloween costumes and do some trick or treating at the store, getting candy, popcorn and fidget spinners from the various departments, getting their faces painted, and, of course, meet Chase and get their picture taken with him. Getting his picture taken here with Chase is Noah Grimes who dressed as “Ghostface” from the “Scream” movie series. - - Charles Warner | The Union Times Saturday afternoon was time for “Trick Or Treat With Chase” at the Union Walmart Supercenter. The event gave children the opportunity to don their Halloween costumes and trick or treat for candy, popcorn, and fidget spinners at the store’s various departments, and meet with “Chase” the police dog from the children’s TV series “PAW Patrol.” Among those taking part were Claire Kelly who dressed as a Princess and Inez Sumner who dressed as a Kitty Cat. Holding Claire is their mother, Bridgette Sumner. - - Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Trick Or Treat With Chase” at Walmart this past Saturday was an afternoon of early Halloween fun for siblings Gwen (left), Kyler (center), and Kenner (right) Kornelli. The event provided children with the opportunity to don their Halloween costumes and trick or treat at the store, getting candy, popcorn, and fidget spinners at the various departments, getting their faces painted, and meeting “Chase,” the police dog from the children’s TV series “PAW Patrol.” The Kornellis trick or treated dressed as a Unicorn (Gwen), a Delta Force Commando (Kyler), and a Peacock (Kenna). - -

UNION — It was an afternoon of early Halloween fun for the children who took part in the “Treat Or Treat With Chase” event at the Union Walmart Supercenter this past Saturday.

From noon-4 p.m., store associates were busy not only performing their regular duties but also handing out candy, popcorn, and fidget spinners to the children, many of them in Halloween costumes, who visited the store to do some early trick or treating. The costumes worn by the children taking part in the event ranged from characters in popular movie series such as “Scream” and “Toy Story” to such Halloween traditions as witches and other fantastic creatures like unicorns; animals such as peacocks and cats; and royalty and military personnel.

It was a fun afternoon made even more so by the appearance of the celebrity for whom the event was named: “Chase” the police dog from the children’s TV series “PAW Patrol” who met with the little trick or treaters, posed for pictures with them and then afterwards high fived them.

Yes, it was a fun afternoon, but the Halloween fun is far from over as this week in general and Thursday, October 31, Halloween itself, will see more fun with trick or treating, trunk or treat, and fall festival events. Some of those events are:

• Fall Festival

Fairview Baptist Church, Neal Shoals Road, Union, will observe Fall Festival Wednesday, October 30 from 5-8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

• Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat

The Union County Chamber of Commerce will present Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat on Thursday, October 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Union.

Food vendors will be on hand.

For vendor information contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039.

• Halloween Festival

Friends on Main Bookstore, 213 West Main Street, Union, will host a Halloween Festival on Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Come by after “Trick-or-Treat on Main Street” for Halloween Fun, Games, Food, Ghost Stories, and Costume Contests (6 p.m. K-Grade 3, 6:15 p.m. Grade 4-Grade 6).

Five (5) free game tickets. Additional tickets 2 for $1 or 15 for $5.

Proceeds to support the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library.

• Trunk Or Treat/Fall Festival

A Trunk or Treat/ Fall Festival sponsored by the area churches of Buffalo on Highway 215/ Main Street at the old mill towers on Thursday, October 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Giveaways, stories, and lots of candy.

For more information call Buffalo Baptist Church at 864-427-8370.

That’s just some of the Halloween fun happening through October 31 in Union County. If your church or other organization is hosting a Trunk Or Treat or Fall Festival or other Halloween event, send them in to The Union Times via email at [email protected] or call 864-762-4090.

