Pray to continue on in the truth

Charles Warner | The Union Times If there is one thing that defines Sunday afternoon in this country it’s watching athletic events such as football games, especially on TV. Millions of Americans can be found on Sunday afternoon sitting in front of their TVs watching their favorite teams battle it out for the passing glory of triumph on the playing field and reveling in the temporary diversions from daily life those games provide. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a good football game and cheering for your favorite team on a Sunday afternoon, but before you get to that you might want to spend Sunday morning doing something a lot more important: spending time in church worshiping God. You, as this sign recommends, should meet with God at church on Sunday morning before you watch your favorite team huddle on the football field that afternoon. The truth is that there are things of eternal significance and those of temporary significance. Our relationship with God is the most significant of the former while our relationship with a professional football team is definitely among the latter. In life, we must put God first because our relationship with Him will determine where we will spend eternity whereas the football or other sports team we cheer can do little for us beyond entertain us for a few hours and maybe provide us with a pleasant memory or two. No matter how great they are, no athletic team can save your soul, only God can and only if you put Him first in your life. So, my all means watch a football game or other athletic event on Sunday afternoon, but before the game begins, spend the morning at church worshiping God with prayer, the singing of hymns, Sunday School lessons, and sermons. Furthermore, when the game is finished and you prepare to lay down and close your eyes and sleep, remember to give thanks to God for all that He has done and — if you have put Him first in your life — most of all thank Him for letting you be a member of His team, the team that will never lose.

Read 2 Timothy 3:10-17

God’s righteousness reaches to the grandchildren of those who keep his covenant and remember to keep his commands.

— Psalm 103:17-18 (CEB)

PRAYER: Father God, help us to continue on in the truth we have been taught. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: For whom will I be a role model of faith today?

