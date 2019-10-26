Teaching children to be safe

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Lt. Eddie Williams of the Union Public Safety Department holds the Thank You card made by students in one of the 5K classrooms at Foster Park Elementary School. Williams recently visited the school as part of Child Safety Month and presented the students with the “Seven Never Rules” which cover subjects such as fire, guns, water, sharp objects, animals, wearing a helmet, and seat belts. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Lt. Eddie Williams of the Union Public Safety Department holds the Thank You card made by students in one of the 5K classrooms at Foster Park Elementary School. Williams recently visited the school as part of Child Safety Month and presented the students with the “Seven Never Rules” which cover subjects such as fire, guns, water, sharp objects, animals, wearing a helmet, and seat belts.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School recently welcomed some very special visitors who shared some important information about safety with the school’s students as part of Child Safety Month.

In a statement released this past Wednesday, FPES Principal Jason Koepke said that “this month we are focusing on child safety at Foster Park Elementary. We have enjoyed visits from Lt. Eddie Williams with Union Public Safety and Lynn Ford with Union Alcohol and Drug.”

Kopeke said that Williams “presented the ‘Seven Never Rules’ which address safety issues related to fire, guns, water, sharp objects, animals, wearing a helmet, and seat belts.”

The Seven Nevers, which Williams incorporated into a larger presentation, include:

• Never touch guns.

• Never play with fire.

• Never ride on wheels without wearing a helmet.

• Never go in the water without an older person watching.

• Never use a sharp tool without an older person’s help.

• Never ride in a car without wearing a seat belt.

• Never touch a dog without asking the person in charge permission.

• Never cross the street without checking both ways for traffic.

Williams also discussed with the children “Ways To Stay Safe.”

The first step is to recognize if it is safe or not.

The next rule is if you find something unsafe report it to an adult.

The last rule is refuse, use words that mean no if a stranger offers you something like a ride or candy.

Williams also touched on safety issues related to Halloween including safe places to go and things to avoid like candy not in a wrapper and, if you receive fruit, give it to your parents to examine and cut up.

Toxic Substances

Koepke said that Ford “taught our third, fourth and fifth graders about the dangers of introducing toxic substances into our bodies. The students really enjoyed putting on the goggles designed to imitate the effects of intoxication.”

Ford, Prevention Director for the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Healthy U Behavioral Health), said that his presentation dealt with three areas.

“Number one, we’re educating the young people about the make up of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco which are chemicals,” Ford said. “Second, this was to prove to the youth that these things do affect their minds and bodies. Third, we asked them to pledge during Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31) to stay drug free.”

Ford said that “we try to talk to the kids about the reasons why they are dangerous, especially illegal drugs. They can lead to addiction, they can hurt your body. It can result in harmful behavior. It can reduce your ability to do well in school and in athletic activities.”

In seeking to address the issues of chemical substance use and abuse, Ford said an important part of the process is listening to the young people themselves, especially when it comes to why they might engage in such dangerous behavior in spite of the dangers involved.

“Why is it that kids as well as teenagers from time to time choose to participate in alcohol, drug, and tobacco use even though they know it is dangerous,” Ford said. “We hear the kids and teens tell us they do so to be liked, to fit it, because they worry that others will make fun of them.”

Another reason Ford said kids and teens give for getting involved with drugs, alcohol, and tobacco is that “everybody else is doing it.” He added that the other main reason that kids and teens will get involved with those substances is “poor judgment.”

Bottom line, Ford said that “peer influence is strong” and that the only way it can be combated is to make the children and teenagers aware of the dangers of giving in to peer pressure where alcohol, drugs, and tobacco are concerned so that, knowing what those chemicals can do to them, they will hopefully make the right decision and choose to remain alcohol-, drug-, and tobacco-free.

Koepke thanked both Williams and Ford and the organizations they work for.

“We appreciate both of these men and their agencies for their contribution to Child Safety Month,” Koepke said.

Erin’s Law

In addition to Union Public Safety and Union Drug and Alcohol, Koepke said “we have partnered with Safe Homes Rape Crisis Center of Spartanburg to teach safety issues related to Erin’s Law. Erin’s Law covers areas like safe touch, bullying and gender harassment. Our presenter is Mary Lou Paschal.”

Paschal, Court Advocacy Director for the Safe Homes Rape Crisis Center of Spartanburg, said that Erin’s Law is intended to “give students skills in knowing how to stay safe from sexual assault and how to report any incidences. That is from the South Carolina Code of Laws.”

Among the subjects Paschal spoke about was “safe touch” which she described “a hug or high five or pat on the back from someone you feel safe with, family, friends, classmates, someone you feel comfortable with.” She also stressed to the students that “your body is yours and you have the right to refuse such touches if you don’t feel comfortable.”

Concerning bullying, Paschal said “it is not a one time event, it is a pattern. It’s behavior that makes you feel less powerful. It is touches or words.” Paschal said that in dealing with bullying they should, “first, if it’s a safe option, talk to the bully first to give them the opportunity to change their behavior. If that doesn’t work then talk to an adult and we went over with them who to talk to at school, at home, and community members that could assist.”

On gender harassment, Paschal said that too is bullying, but has to do “with you being a girl or a boy. That can be words, touches, making fun of somebody’s body, making fun of them if they don’t do typical boy stuff or girl stuff. If a boy doesn’t like football or a girl does, making fun of them in that light.”

As for touches that are inappropriate, Paschal said “we went over that as being areas covered by swimsuits.” She also provided examples of when a particular type of physical contact may be appropriate and when it would not.

“One example, when a football player makes a touchdown and they go off the field and people slap them on the butt, that’s acceptable,” Paschal said. “You walking into the classroom and the teacher smacking you on the butt is not acceptable.”

Paschal said that the ultimate purpose of Erin’s Law and her presentation on it and related subjects is “to keep the kids safe and teach them to respect other people. If you respect someone you don’t bully or harass them.”

Koepke thank Paschal and the center for their efforts to help the school protect its students.

“We are grateful to have partners in our community who are willing to come to our school and provide education that will protect our children from danger,” Koepke said.

