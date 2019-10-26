An afternoon and evening of Halloween fun

Charles Warner | The Union Times This sign is one of the reminders on Main Street in downtown Union that Halloween will soon be here. One of the many local organizations participating is the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s “Friends on Main Bookstore” which will be hosting a “Halloween Festival” on Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. The festival will follow the “Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat” sponsored by The Union County Chamber of Commerce which will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. that afternoon on Main Street in downtown Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sign is one of the reminders on Main Street in downtown Union that Halloween will soon be here. One of the many local organizations participating is the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s “Friends on Main Bookstore” which will be hosting a “Halloween Festival” on Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. The festival will follow the “Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat” sponsored by The Union County Chamber of Commerce which will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. that afternoon on Main Street in downtown Union.

Halloween Happenings In Union County

It’s that time of year when ghosts and goblins and all sorts of other spooky creatures come out to play. Yes, we’re talking about Halloween and this weekend will see the beginning of a week of activities throughout Union County celebrating this spooky but fun holiday. Here are some of those activities:

• Fall Festival

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Fall Festival Saturday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Trunk-Or-Treat. Come in for something good to eat. Have fun, play games. Everyone is welcome.

We hope to see you there.

• Halloween Trunk Or Treat

The Town of Carlisle will hold Halloween Trunk Or Treat Saturday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m.

• Fall Festival

Fairview Baptist Church, Neal Shoals Road, Union, will observe Fall Festival Wednesday, October 30 from 5-8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

• Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat

The Union County Chamber of Commerce will present Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat on Thursday, October 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Union.

Food vendors will be on hand.

For vendor information contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039.

• Halloween Festival

Friends on Main Bookstore, 213 West Main Street, Union, will host a Halloween Festival on Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Come by after “Trick-or-Treat on Main Street” for Halloween Fun, Games, Food, Ghost Stories, and Costume Contests (6 p.m. K-Grade 3, 6:15 p.m. Grade 4-Grade 6).

Five (5) free game tickets. Additional tickets 2 for $1 or 15 for $5.

Proceeds to support the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library.

• Trunk Or Treat/Fall Festival

A Trunk or Treat/ Fall Festival sponsored by the area churches of Buffalo on Highway 215/ Main Street at the old mill towers on Thursday, October 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Giveaways, stories, and lots of candy.

For more information call Buffalo Baptist Church at 864-427-8370.

That’s just some of the Halloween fun happening through October 31 in Union County. If your church or other organization is hosting a Trunk Or Treat or Fall Festival or other Halloween event, send them in to The Union Times via email at [email protected] or call 864-762-4090.

Pink & Pearls Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Mitchell Chapel Christian Church will hold a Pink & Pearls Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. in its Fellowship Hall.

Pastor Veronica Gentry of the Worship Center in Spartanburg will be the guest speaker.

Revs. Tony & Laquita Griffin, Pastors.

Family & Friends Day

Maple Ridge Baptist Church will hold its Annual Family & Friends Day Sunday, October 27 at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Pastor of Galilee Baptist Church.

The public is invited to come worship with us.

Pastor Johnny L. Johnson.

Rev. Johnny L. Johnson, Pastor.

Church Anniversary And Pastor Anniversary

New Horizon United Christian Church, 109 Beltline Road, Union, cordially invites you to join us Sunday, October 27 as we celebrate our 26th Church Anniversary along with our Pastor, Orlando S. Allen’s 22nd Anniversary.

First service will be at 11 a.m. and the Pastor’s Anniversary at 2 p.m.

The speakers will be DEA Wade Hampton and Rev. Charlie Jennings of Union.

Orlando S. Allen, Pastor.

Special Worship Service

Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) in Carlisle is having a special worship service on Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Pastor Dr. James Mason of New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church.

Please come out and worship with us.

Eddie M. McConnell, Pastor.

Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop

Clemson Extension will have a Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 12-4 p.m. in the Community Room, Health Science Building at Spartanburg Community College.

Must RSVP by Sunday, October 27 to Amy Mallette at 864-489-3141 or [email protected]

Topics include: Input Costs & Increasing Calf Value, Economics of Back-grounding, Economics of Breeding Methods & Defined Calving Season, Economic Importance of Castration, Beef Cattle Outlook & Marketing, and Implant Study

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

October At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of October.

• Juror Watercolor Workshop

Saturday, November 2

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$50 members/$60 nonmembers (lunch is included)

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Senior Club Meeting

The Senior Club will meet from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 at Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union.

Please remember to bring items to be donated to hospice patients.

For details contact Annie Pearl Smith.

Men’s Breakfast

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church is having Men’s Breakfast Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-until.

All males are asked to attend this event.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

Rose 101 Class At PPG

Piedmont Physic Garden will offer a class called “Everything is Coming Up Roses” on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m.

This is a basic “Rose 101” class for anyone interested in learning how to grow roses.

The speaker will be Bill Patterson of Roses Unlimited, a speciality nursery in Laurens, SC.

General admission is $20.

Discounts apply for all PPG members.

To reserve your spot, please visit the EVENTS page on PPG’s website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556.

The address is 301 East South Street Union, SC.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, November 5 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Membership drive for 2020 is underway.

Members David Smith and Martha Girz will present program on bee behavior and dealing with dead hives.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr. — Pastor.

Carlisle Finishing Retirement Group To Meet

The Carlisle Finishing Retirement Group formerly Cone Mills will meet Saturday, November 9 at 9 a.m. for breakfast at Covenant Baptist Church.

SC House 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam will be the guest speaker.

All retirees and former employees are welcome.

Annual Missionary Program (Family & Friends Day)

McBeth Baptist Church Missionary Ministry cordially invite you to come and worship with us on our Annual Ministry Program (Family & Friends Day), Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m.

Our preacher for the occasion is Pastor Kevin Russell Sheppard, Sr., of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Chapin, SC.

The public is invited.

Deacon Ordination

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

The guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church — Fall Revival

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will be hosting their Fall Revival Sunday, November 17 through Wednesday, November 20 at 7 p.m. each night.

On Sunday night we will be starting at 6 p.m. with singer Dennis Cook https://denniscookmusic.com/ who will be performing amazing Southern Gospel Music.

Then, at 7 p.m., Brad Goodale, Director of Missions at the Union County Baptist Association as well as a minister at C4 Ministries https://www.c4ministriesinc.com, will be preaching the word.

Please come out and receive a Blessing!

Senior Citizens Thanksgiving And Christmas Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will have their Senior Citizens Thanksgiving and Christmas Gathering on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p .m.

Everyone is asked to be on time.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

