Wildcats division champs with 52-0 win

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcat Football Team finished out the regular season with a 52-0 win over division foe Blacksburg.

In a statement released this (Friday) afternoon, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle announced not only the results of Thursday’s victory, but also its historic nature.

“With the win, Jonesville football goes undefeated in division play, winning the Foothills Conference Division II championship,” Voiselle said. “Going undefeated in the division and winning the division are both firsts for the Jonesville Wildcats in middle school football. Jonesville is now looking forward to their first appearance in the Foothills Conference Championship game next week.”

Offense

Thursday’s game saw a very strong performance by Wildcat Cameron Owens who Voiselle said “continued to carry the Jonesville offense against Blacksburg. He entered the game with 994 yards rushing on the season. On the first play from scrimmage, Owens burst 55 yards for a Jonesville touchdown, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark on the season. This is a very big accomplishment for a middle school running back. Owens finished the game with 4 carries for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns.”

Voiselle added that “on the season so far, Cameron Owens has 1,076 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. He was taken out early in this game and had limited carries in the first game of the season.”

Nor was Owens alone in excelling on the field during Thursdays’ game.

“Wide Receiver Will Turner finished the game with 3 grabs for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns,” Voiselle said. “Receiver Javion Brannon also had a 50-yard reception for a touchdown. At quarterback, eighth grader Alijah Wood threw 2 touchdown passes, while seventh grade quarterbacks Jamarious Brannon and Christian Giles threw for a combined two more touchdowns.”

Defense

Equally impressive was the Wildcat defense.

“The defense played outstanding for Jonesville, holding Blacksburg to an unbelievable 14 yards of offense,” Voiselle said. “Linebacker Mason Henderson had a pick six, 3 sacks and 5 tackles for Jonesville. Rahderious Mayes had two sacks, a fumble caused and a fumble recovery. Kendall Brannon and Deebo Woods were all over the field for the Wildcats.”

Voiselle added that “this was the second shutout earned by the Jonesville defense this season.”

Conference Championship

As Division 2 champions the Wildcats will next play for the Foothills Conference Championship against the Division 2 champions.

“The Jonesville Wildcat football team will play the T.E. Mabry Middle School Cubs in the Foothills Conference Championship game,” Voiselle said. “The Mabry Cubs are the top feeder for the Chapman Panther’s high school football program.”

Voiselle said the game will be played at Mabry Middle School, 35 Oakland Avenue, Inman on Thursday, October 31 (Halloween) at 5 p.m.

As they head toward the championship game, the Wildcats are 6-1 for the season while Cubs are undefeated at 6-0.

2019 Foothills Athletic Conference Standings

Division 1

• Mabry

Division Record — 5-0

Overall Record — 6-0

• Ewing

Division Record — 4-1

Overall Record — 6-1

• Rainbow Lake

Division Record — 2-3

Overall Record — 2-4

• Broome 8

Division Record — 2-3

Overall Record — 3-3

• Woodruff

Division Record — 2-3

Overall Record — 2-4

• Chesnee

Division Record — 0-5

Overall Record — 1-5

Division 2

• Jonesville

Division Record — 5-0

Overall Record — 6-1

• EP Todd

Division Record — 3-1

Overall Record — 4-2

• Campobello

Division Record — 2-2

Overall Record — 3-3

• Landrum

Division Record — 2-3

Overall Record — 3-3

• Broome 7

Division Record — 1-4

Overall Record — 2-5

• Blacksburg

Division Record — 0-5

Overall Record — 0-6

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

