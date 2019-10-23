Pray for the strength to declare your faith

Charles Warner | The Union Times God is in the world today, just as He was yesterday and all the days before that, and just as He will be tomorrow and all the days after that. He’s in the world each and every day because He is interested in the lives of the one part of creation that He made in His image: the human race. Yes, God is interested in the rest of His creation as well, just not in the way He is interested in every man, woman, and child who lives today, who has lived in the past, and who will live in the future. That’s because being made in the image of God means that, unlike the rest of creation, humans will continue on after their physical death and God wants each and every one of us to spend eternity with Him, not separated from Him. That’s the first and foremost reason God is in the world, the reason why He gave us the Bible, why He gave us His Only Begotten Son The Lord Jesus Christ as a living sacrifice for our sins, and why He gave us His Holy Spirit to guide us throughout our lives. God wants what is best for those He created in His image, both in this world, and in the world to come and that’s why He is in the world today and every day, taking an active interest in our lives and, if we let Him, guiding us through our lives so that our lives are better and, when the time comes, our eternities are even better.

Read John 18:25-27

Jesus said to his disciples, “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.”

— Matthew 16:24 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord Jesus, restore us when we back away from declaring our faith. Give us strength to let it shine again. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Every day I am called to reflect my faith through my words and actions.

