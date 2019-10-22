Lady Jackets host Catawba Ridge

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Lady Jackets Volleyball Team will be hosting Catawba Ridge in the first round of the AAA Playoffs tomorrow (Wednesday, October 23) at 6 p.m.

In announcing the game, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert said “we would love to see a big crowd come out and support the UCHS Lady Jacket Volleyball team!”

Sherbert said that “tickets will be $5.”

The press release also states that “ONLY SCHSL PASSES WILL BE ACCEPTED!“

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.

