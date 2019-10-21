Main Street closed again this week

Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Main Street in downtown Union will be closed during the day on Wednesday and Thursday of this week while the street is being repaved. Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Main Street in downtown Union will be closed during the day on Wednesday and Thursday of this week while the street is being repaved.

UNION — Main Street in downtown Union will be closed again this week as repaving continues.

The street, which was closed during the day last Wednesday and Thursday as the repaving process got under way, will be closed this Wednesday (October 23) and this Thursday (October 24) from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. each day for the actual repaving.

While paving under way there should be no cars left on Main Street. Employees and customers and tenants who normally park on Main Street are encouraged to use the city parking lots located beside the City of Union Municipal Building, on South Pinckney Street and on North Gadberry Street.

For repaving on Wednesday and Thursday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

