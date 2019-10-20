Love God and love thy neighbor

Have you every really thought about what it means to love your neighbor? I mean, we try to be nice and treat others the way we want to be treated, but it doesn’t always work out so great when others don’t have the same view. How important is it that we love our neighbor as ourself and what did Jesus really say about it?

Matthew 22:36-40 “36 Master, which is the great commandment in the law? 37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. 38 This is the first and great commandment. 39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. 40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”

Now, it goes without saying that we should love the Lord with every part of us and put Him first. The interesting thing is that He says the second commandment is like it! This means that it is just as important. Honestly, we don’t really love the Lord with all our heart, soul, and mind when we don’t love others as ourselves. To truly love the Lord is to obey what He says to do.

We must be careful that we are not fooled by our intentions. Too often, we think we are showing Christlike behavior when avoiding others because of our inability to exercise self-control. Jesus said that the law and the prophets all rest on loving Him and loving our neighbor. Don’t let the enemy fool you into thinking that staying away from people who frustrate you is acceptable. We are to love others as if we were them. I know it seems strange to think this way, but this is God’s plan for us.

I must confess, there are times I feel like giving up on people. However, I don’t want someone to give up on me, so I should be careful to love others the same way. Even though this is quite difficult at times, I am actually showing my love for the Lord when I love my neighbor the way I love myself. I am guilty of staying away from people in order to keep myself in check when when I feel aggravated. The problem is, we cease to love, show kindness, and help one another become better, stronger, and wiser when we can’t love the way the Lord instructed — especially when we refuse to spend time with them.

Be encouraged, this is not an impossible task. We may not think we are capable of loving our neighbor the way God intends, but when Christ is the center of our lives, He loves through us. You are capable of so much more than you think. The power of Christ is in you and will lead you if you give Him full control. When You love God, you love others, and when you love others, you are loving yourself! Don’t you want to share that with someone today?

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I avoid my neighbor for selfish reasons. Give me Your arms, eyes, ears and voice so that I may be an encouragement to others in need. It is my desire to love others more, because loving You is the most important thing in my life. Let me share Your word with someone today, in Jesus name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

