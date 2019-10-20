FPES to get School Resource Officer

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School will soon be getting a School Resource Officer.

During its October meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to authorize the City of Union Public Safety Department to participate in a state program that helps fund School Resource Officers at schools across South Carolina.

In his presentation to council, Union Public Safety Director Sam White said that the South Carolina Legislature “appropriated approximately $12 million to the SC Department of Education to fund 205 School Resource Officer positions statewide. One of these positions is for Foster Park School.”

White said that the funding “covers only the salary and benefits for the SRO position” and that the city would have to provide the officer with uniforms, a firearm, radio, and patrol vehicle.

The SRO will be an employee of the Public Safety Department and White said that the department will be advertising in-house for applicants for that position. He said that it is city policy to first adverties in-house for applicants and then, if no one applies or qualifies for it, adverstise outside.

White said that an SRO needs to be in place at the school before the end of the year. He said that interviews for in-house applicants will be held through the 28th of this month and that hopefully by then the position will be filled and the SRO begin their duties by that time.

FPES and Union County High School are the only local schools within the municipal limits of the City of Union and therefore within the jurisdiction of the Union Public Safety Department. The department currently has an SRO assigned to UCHS.

White added that the program funding the SRO position at FPES is only for schools that do not already have SROS.

Of the remaining public schools in Union County — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, Buffalo Elementary Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Monarch Elementary School — only Jonesville and Sims has SROs, both of them deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

At the October meeting of Union County Council on October 8, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that he would soon be deploying deputies as SROs at Buffalo Elementary nd Monarch Elementary. He said that those deputies will have to have Body Worn Cameras to wear at the schools in the performance of their duties and he asked council for funding for those cameras which council approved.

Bid Awarded

In other business, council also voted unanimously to award the bid for improvements to the Aqua Lane Pump Station to Smith Backhoe & Construction LLC for $380,143.67.

Athletic Sponsorship

Council also voted unanimously to become a “Silver” sponsor of the USC Union Bantams Athletics program.

In presenting the USC Union Bantams Athletics request for a sponsorship, City Administrator Joe Nichols said that “the athletic department at USC Union has expanded to include men’s soccer, men’s baseball, and women’s softball. Future plans are to add a women’s volleyball team. The teams compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association.”

Nichols said that “a bass fishing team, rifle team, and E-sports gaming have been added and they compete in the club level.”

The levels of Bantam Athletic 2019-2020 sponsorship are:

• Platinum — $4,000

• Gold — $2,000

• Silver — $1,000

• Fan — $150

As a Silver sponsor, the city will receive an Annual Donor Decal and have a banner displayed on the Bantams playing fields.

’Truck Full Of Toys’

Council also voted unanimously to allocate $1,000 to help sponsor WBCU’s “Truck Full Of Toys” Campaign.

The toy drive, which WBCU began more than 20 years ago, involves the collection by the radio station of donations of new, unwrapped toys and/or monetary donations with which to purchase toys. The toys collected are distributed through the Salvation Army with all the toys going to children in Union County.

Disposal Fee

Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance adding a $5 disposal fee to the 2019 City Tax Notices.

In presenting the ordinance to council, Finance Director Laura Hembree said that during its 2019-2020 budget workshop council voted to add the fee to the tax notices, but that in order for its to be done properly it had to be done by ordinance.

The ordinance states that the fee is designed to “offset costs of brush collection and disposal” within the city “that had been formerly funded through ad valorem property taxes.”

South Pinckney Street

Council also voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing Nichols to transfer a 0.334-acre tract of land at 510 South Pinckney Street to Sonja Hardy for $4,000.

First reading of the ordinance was approved by council at its September meeting following a presentation by Nichols who recommended to council that the transfer be approved. In his presentation, Nichols pointed out that the property was acquired by the city by tax deed from the Delinquent Tax Collector, adding that over the years the city has acquired a number of properties with abandoned/dilapidated buildings on them, demolished the structures and cleaned up those sites. He said that the owners of properties adjacent to these sites like Hardy have expressed an interest in acquiring them in order to maintain and use them.

The ordinance states that the sale of the property “is for valuable consideration and will enhance efforts to stabilize the neighborhood.” It further states that by selling the property to Hardy “there will be an increase in property tax revenue, property tax values in the area will increase and the neighborhood will be improved.”

Nichols also pointed out that the properties are attractive sites for development with the demolition of the abandoned/dilapidated structures that once stood on them and the subsequent clean-up of them. In addition to having been cleaned up by the city, Nichols said the sites have all the necessary utilities present which he said makes them even more appealing for acquisition and development by neighbors and other private individuals as well as developers and other businesses.

In addition to paying the $4,000 for the property itself, Nichols told council that Hardy would also pay any additional costs involved in the transfer as required by the city’s Procurement Policy.

West Main Street

Council also voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning property at 1008 West Main Street from A-2 (Highway Commercial) to R-6 (Residential).

The “Rezoning Analysis Staff Report” accompanying the ordinance describes the site as “a vacant lot with direct access to West Main Street.” The report explains that the applicant/owner is requesting the rezoning “to allow a residence to be located on the site.” It states that the A-2 Zone the property is currently zoned as “is established to provide for the proper grouping and development of commercial land uses which are for the convenience of customers traveling by automobile. Establishments in this district provide goods and services for the traveling public and local residents.”

As for the R-6 Zone the applicant/owner is requesting the property be rezoned as, the report states “the residential zone is established to provide for medium population density. The principal use of land is for single-family, two-family and multi-family dwellings and for related recreational, religious and educational facilities normally required to provide an orderly and attractive residential area. The regulations for this zone are intended to discourage any use which, because of its character, would interfere with the development of or be detrimental to the quiet residential nature of area included in the zone.”

The report concludes that “changing the zoning on this lot from commercial to residential will have a lasting effect on the surrounding lots in the 1000 block of West Main Street which already has commercial uses on either end.”

Bid awarded for $380,000 pump station project