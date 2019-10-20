Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Joseph Smith, State President of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution, addressed the October meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Smith spoke about his “Remembering Patriot Perseverance” project which seeks to support efforts by the Friends of Buford’s Massacre Battlefield to preserve and maintain the site of that battle of the American Revolution. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Joseph Smith, State President of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution, addressed the October meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Smith spoke about his “Remembering Patriot Perseverance” project which seeks to support efforts by the Friends of Buford’s Massacre Battlefield to preserve and maintain the site of that battle of the American Revolution. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read The members of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution pose for a picture with Joseph Smith, State President of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution, during the chapter’s October meeting. Smith was the guest speaker at the meeting and did a presentation on his “Remembering Patriot Perseverance” project which seeks to support efforts by the Friends of Buford’s Massacre Battlefield to preserve and maintain the site of that battle of the American Revolution. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read The members of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution pose for a picture with Joseph Smith, State President of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution, during the chapter’s October meeting. Smith was the guest speaker at the meeting and did a presentation on his “Remembering Patriot Perseverance” project which seeks to support efforts by the Friends of Buford’s Massacre Battlefield to preserve and maintain the site of that battle of the American Revolution.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, October 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Margaret McCarley, Regent, called the meeting to order. The devotional was given by Mrs. Kathleen Read. Mrs. McCarley led the group in the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the U.S., the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the flag of South Carolina.

The program was presented by Joseph Smith of Cross Keys, who is the State President of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution. There are 8 active societies in South Carolina and 180 members.

Joseph told us about his State President’s project, “Remembering Patriot Perseverance” at the Battle of Waxhaws, known as Buford’s Massacre, in Lancaster County on May 29, l780.

Col. Abraham Buford, commanding the 3rd Virginia Detachment with 380 men, was en route to assist Charlestown during the British siege when he learned of Charlestown’s fall. Gen. Charles Cornwallis learned of Buford’s detachment and sent Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton to catch and destroy the Continentals on May 29, 1780. In an area called the Waxhaws the two armies were in sight of one another. Tarleton demanded surrender. Buford refused. American forces were quickly overrun. When it had ended the British had 5 killed and 14 wounded. The American casualties were 113 killed and 203 wounded. Buford escaped. The Battle of Waxhaws became known as Buford’s Massacre. Tarleton was considered a murderer, nicknamed “Bloody Tarleton.” “Remember the Waxhaws” was the Overmountain Men’s battle cry during the Battle of Kings Mountain 3 months later.

Around 2011, a group of men in a veterans’ motorcycle club happened to go by the battlefield. They saw an elderly lady raking and caring for the battlefield. This was “Miss Emily,” who voluntarily kept the battlefield in as good a shape as she could. These motorcyclists decided that the battlefield was really in need of care and they took on the project. They are called the Friends of Buford’s Massacre Battlefield. They have constructed a memory wall and patio with informational kiosks.

Joseph’s project has two goals. One is to donate funds for ongoing projects that the Friends are leading at Buford’s Massacre Battlefield, such as an extension of the patio for the addition of benches and to reposition and add kiosks. The other is to donate a battlefield print to the Museum and Library of the American Revolution in Simpsonville.

The Fair Forest Chapter enjoyed Joseph’s report.

The President General’s report was given by Mrs. Carolyn Alexander.

The National Defender report was given by Mrs. Kathleen Read.

The meeting was adjourned by Mrs. Margaret McCarley.

This story courtesy of the Fair Forest Chapter of the NSDAR.

