Wildcats defeat Tigers 24-22

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Football Team remained in first place in their division following a narrow victory over the EP Todd Tigers Thursday evening.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle announced the results of Thursday’s game and review the history of the Wildcats vs. the Tigers.

“The Jonesville Wildcats remain in first place in division play with a hard fought 24-22 win over the EP Todd Tigers at the old Spartanburg High School,” Voiselle said. “This is EP Todd’s 4th loss in five years. Two of those losses are to Jonesville.”

Thursday’s win was not an easy one for the Wildcats, however, who experienced some difficulties at the beginning of the game as the Tigers took an early lead.

“The game started off rough for the Wildcats, as EP Todd took the opening kickoff to the house and converted for two, making it 8-0 EP Todd,” Voiselle said. “Cameron Owens and Alijah Wood got the Wildcat offense going. Owens scored the next two touchdowns and two conversions in game for the Wildcats. Wood completed some nice passes and made some key runs. The defense, led by Deebo Woods and Kendall Brannon, also played well, allowing no TD’s in the first half, as Jonesville led the Tigers 16-8 at the half.”

The beginning of the second half, however, did not get off to a good start for the Wildcats and the game would see-saw between them and the Tigers.

“EP Todd came out like a new team the second half,” Voiselle said. “Forcing a Jonesville punt, the Tigers would then march 40 yards for the score and conversion, making it 16-16. Both teams defenses then had big stops, both deep inside their own territory. CJ Gill, Turner, Javion Brannon, and Mason Henderson had great play for the Wildcats. Jonesville back on offense, the Wildcats would march 85 yards for another Owens TD run. The conversion was good, making it Jonesville 24-16 with 1:50 left in the game.”

While they were in the lead and time was running out, Voiselle said “the Tigers were not done. EP Todd drove 55 yards in 50 seconds for the TD, making the score 24-22.”

The touchdown by the Tigers raised the possibility of the game going into overtime, but Voiselle said that “on the conversion attempt, Deebo Woods filled the gap and made a game winning tackle, allowing Jonesville to take the win.”

Stats

Voiselle that, “offensively, Owens finished with 17/160yds rushing and 3TDs. Wood was 10/16 passing for 155yds. Turner led all receivers with 7 grabs for 106 yards. The defense was led by Woods, who had 8 tackles. Turner had 7 tackles. Wood and J Brannon had 5 tackles.

Two Games Remaining

With Thursday’s win, Voiselle said that “Jonesville is now 5-0 in division play, 5-1 overall. With two games left, Jonesville plays Blacksburg (0-5) next week at Blacksburg High School in a 5 p.m. match up.“

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

