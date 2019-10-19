Yellow Jackets defeat Rebels 56-21

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Union County High School Yellow Jackets push their way towards the end zone with a host of Mid-Carolina Rebels behind them during Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Rebels 56-21. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Union County High School Yellow Jackets push their way towards the end zone with a host of Mid-Carolina Rebels behind them during Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Rebels 56-21. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Mid-Carolina Rebels work to break through the Union County High School Yellow Jackets during Friday’s contest. Mid-Carolina fell to UCHS 56-21. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Mid-Carolina Rebels work to break through the Union County High School Yellow Jackets during Friday’s contest. Mid-Carolina fell to UCHS 56-21.

PROSPERITY — The Yellow Jackets of Union County defeated the Mid-Carolina Rebels by a score of 56-21 Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets took an early lead in the contest after a touchdown by Junior Owens — the extra point attempt by Phillip Guinn was good, the score 7-0.

Shortly after receiving ball possession, the Rebels would give the ball back to the Yellow Jackets after a pass from quarterback Macon Arnoult was intercepted by Ke’avis Savage — with a little over two minutes in the first quarter, the Yellowjackets added another touchdown and successful PAT to the board bringing the score to 14-0.

Arnoult would throw his second interception of the night — caught by Bryson Hunter. With the ball in their possession once again, a pass from quarterback Kesean Glover to Ralph Peake extended the Yellow Jacket’s lead with 11:46 to go before halftime — the extra point was successful, the score 21-0.

Owens would notch his second touchdown of the night with five minutes before hitting the locker rooms, the score to 28-0.

The Rebels attempted to get points on the board, but a fumble by BJ Tobe on the punt return was recovered by Ty Jackson — a few plays later, Glover would keep the ball and run it into the end zone for the touchdown with 1:38 remaining. An unsuccessful field goal attempt by the Rebels would bring the score 35-0 at halftime.

After coming back from halftime, the Rebels managed to put their first set of points on the board after a pass from Glover was intercepted by Tobe and ran into the end zone for the touchdown — the extra point by Drew Dominick was good. Glover’s pass to Desmond Herbert would also make its way into the end zone bringing the score to 42-7 with five minutes in the third quarter.

To close out the third quarter, Anthony Wicker added to the Rebels points with a touchdown — the extra point was good, the Rebels still trailing the Yellow Jackets 42-14.

The Yellow Jackets answered back to the Rebels with another touchdown courtesy of Savage with less than 12 minutes to go in the contest — a successful extra point would bring the score to 49-14. Savage would also secure the Yellow Jacket’s final score of the night with three minutes to go, the score 56-14.

The Rebels recorded their final set of points for the night after Zach Frick found the end zone with 31 seconds remaining — the extra point by Dominick was good, with the final score 56-21.

By Kelly Duncan [email protected]

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

