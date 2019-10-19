174 years of faithfulness

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is a depiction of “Saint Augustine” for whom St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Union is named. Roman Catholics have been a part of Union County since 1845, but for nearly 75 years local Catholics did not have a house of worship of their own, and worship services were held in private homes. That all changed in 1919 when what is now known as St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church was built. The church and its congregation will celebrate the centennial of the construction and dedication of St. Augustine with a Mass at 4 p.m. this Sunday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is a depiction of “Saint Augustine” for whom St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Union is named. Editor’s Note: Most of this story is taken from information found in the files of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church. The information, which was found in the church files in 2000, is believed to have been compiled by Ms. Catherine Purcell who was a member of the oldest Catholic family in Union.

UNION — It has been said that mighty Oaks from little acorns grow and that’s certainly true of Christian churches that God raises up to His service.

One of those churches is St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church which is celebrating its centennial anniversary this weekend with a Mass on Sunday at 4 p.m. The church was dedicated as Holy Trinity Church on October 19, 1919 and continued to serve the Roman Catholic Christians of Union County under that name until 1938 when it was renamed St. Augustine.

(St. Augustine, also known as “Augustine of Hippo” and by the titles “Blessed Augustine” and “Doctor of Grace,” was a Romanized Berber born in 354 AD in the Roman province of Numidia in North Africa. During his lifetime, Augustine, who died in 430 AD, became a priest and, later, Bishop of Hippo, and wrote extensively on theology and philosophy, and his writings greatly influenced the development of the Western Church, Western Philosophy and, indirectly, all of Western Christianity.)

Though the church building itself was dedicated in 1919, the roots of the Roman Catholic Church in Union County goes much deeper, having first taken root in the Antebellum Era.

Christ promised that where three or more are gathered in His name there He would be and so St. Augustine’s Church’s beginnings can be traced back to 1845 and a small group of Roman Catholic families who, while they did not have a formal house of worship, did not let that stop them from worshipping their Lord and Savior. That small community was visited once or twice a year by priests from Columbia and Greenville and Mass was celebrated in private homes.

The Industrial Revolution and the growth of railroads helped usher in the next phase of the development of the Catholic Community in Union County when, in 1862, Philip Dunne and his wife, Madragaret Larkin Dunne, took their month-old-daughter, Julia, to Columbia in what was a day-long journey to have her christened or baptized. There were three Doctors O’Connell, brothers from Ireland and priests nearest to Unionville (the name Union was known by at the time), and two of them visited the town. The brother — described as a learned theologian — who’d baptized the child stayed the longest, staying at the Dunne home. During his stay there, he would sing to Julia his favorite nursery rhyme “I Had A Little Dog And His Name was Buff.”

Even as the technological progress of the era was beginning to make it easier for the Catholic residents of Union County to travel to other cities to enjoy the benefits of clergy and was making it easier for clergy to travel here to serve the Catholics of the community — Bishop Harry Pickney Northope of Charleston was able to come up for a Confirmation — the decision was made a few years later to have Mass in a more centrally located place. James and Mary Larkin Grant offered their home which once been the home of Governor Gist before he built Rose Hill. The house was well-suited for this purpose having a large parlor with a square grand piano covered with a linen sheet brought from Ireland which was used for an altar. The priest stayed in the house and after services numerous non-Catholics came to pay their respects to him, the guest of their friends.

In 1904, the Grant/Gist house passed to the ownership of Daniel O’Connor and Julia Dunne Flynn but the living room continued to be used for Mass only now a large, marble-topped Mahogany table was used for the altar. The vestments were “put out” on the back of a piano chair. The congregation was invited to stay for breakfast and they did.

Some out-0f-town members would come the night before and, despite the disapproval of their elders, the younger members of the family made this fact known by saying “Take up thy bed and walk.” In saying that they meant “family double-up” for the members of family would have to share beds to make sleeping space available for the congregants who were staying overnight for Mass the next day.

(You can understand why their elders disapproved of the young people saying “Take up thy bed and walk” as a bit of irreverent humor as those are the words Christ spoke — quoted in John 5:8 — to the man who had been paralyzed for 38 years when He healed him. Not exactly comedic material, is it?)

The priest would continue to say Mass there until Union’s second Catholic Church was built.

Catholic priests tend to be busy men as meeting the spiritual needs of the members of their parish is very definitely a full-time job. Now just imagine what it would be like to be the priest serving the Parish of St. Mary’s which was established in Greenville and consisted of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Union counties. To be the only priest — there was only one at the time — serving that parish and doing so in the 19th century before the arrival of the automobile and the airplane made travel a lot quicker and more convenient.

Fortunately, this state of affairs did not last for long and the priest assigned to the parish did eventually get help as an assistant was eventually added bringing to two the number of priests serving the Catholic faithful of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Union counties.

In 1888, there was a failed attempt to build a Catholic church on North Pinckney Street. The pastor at the time was Fr. Hershmere, a German baron. There were approximately 30 Catholics in Union County at that time. While land was donated by Mr. D.C. Flynn and there were financial donations by Mr. and Mrs. James Grant and Mr. and Mrs. Philip Dunne among others, there was not enough money to finish the project and while the structure itself was built its interior was never completed. This, along with a decline in the number of Catholics in the community, resulted in the building never being used as a church.

(One positive aspect of this chapter of the history of the Catholic Church in Union County, is how the effort to build the county’s first Catholic church crossed sectarian lines. Members of other Christian denominations — referred to by Catholics as “separated brethren” — generously donated money and did much to help their Catholic neighbors build themselves a church. That’s what friends — and Christians, both Catholic and Protestant — do, help one another do what is right, what is pleasing in the sight of God.)

By 1888, they had waited 43 years to build a church of their own, and now the Catholics of Union County would have to wait another 31 years to get their own church, but get it they would and they would get it courtesy of help that would also cross lines that supposedly could not be crossed.

In 1919 and now under St. Paul’s in Spartanburg, Union began its second attempt to build a Catholic church and got help from the non-Catholic general in command of Camp Wadsworth. The general, in appreciation of the good the Catholic Knights of Columbus had done during World War I, had a building knocked down, placed on a flatcar, and under the supervision of captain who was a 32nd degree Mason, had it sent to Union.

A non-Catholic and a Mason had sought to help Catholics get themselves a church building, their actions, like those of the Protestants 31 years earlier who had contributed to the first attempt to build a Catholic church in Union, is a reminder that sectarian and other differences can be overcome when those on one side desire to help those on the other.

(Of course, all was not sunshine and roses. The US government sent Bishop William T. Russell a bill for the building. Leave it to the feds to make a sow’s ear out of a silk purse.)

While very little of the “hut” material was used, the church that was subsequently built seated 200. There were a dozen stained glass windows in the church and four small ones in the vestibule. The larger windows were given in memory of Philip and Margaret Dunne, Mary and James Grant, John and Mamie Purcell, and given by Daniel C. and Julia D. Flynn, Philip D. Flynn, Mary Flynn, Margeriata Flynn, and Julia Flynn Duncan. One of the small windows was given by Mary Welch.

The back of the church was a large study and a sacristy. The beautiful stations of the cross and the marble baptismal font came from the McGranes of Brooklyn and a gold crucifix from Mrs. Magority. The Altar, given by the church in Sumter, was exquisitely hand-carved with a bas relief of Leonardo Di Vinci’s “Last Supper.” It was made in Italy and had been given to the church in Sumter by an Italian countess.

The second church was located at the corner of South and Pinckney streets on a lot bought from Miss L. Harlan by Mrs. Julia D. Flynn.

The pastor was Rev. N.A. Murphy of Spartanburg.

A Confederate veteran who had been nursed by Catholics during “The War Between the States” gave the church a special price on the pews.

Mrs. Landy Hanes lent two truckloads of lovely plants for the dedication so that the sanctuary was banked with them.

Mrs. Lewis M. Rice, a Baptist minister’s wife; Mrs. Elias Prioleau, a Charleston Hugenot; and Mrs. Jacob Cohen, who was Jewish, used to go every afternoon at four to have afternoon tea with Miss D.C. Flynn, a Catholic. One particular afternoon the three ladies arrived in great distress. As a surprise for their friend, they had each ordered a tall bronze candlestick for her to give to the church. However, some “kind” soul had informed them that the church would not accept the candlesticks because the ladies were not members. Mrs. Flynn, however, expressed her delight and gratitude for what her friends had done, and then asked them for the Church Goods Catalog so that she might order three to match. These candlesticks were still in use in the third church for many years.

Mrs. Cohen went to the dedication service, but Mrs. Rice and Mrs. Prileau helped Miss Mary Flynn about the dinner which was cooked by Sara Young.

The bishop and Fr. McElroy stayed at the Flynn’s, but Mr. and Mrs. Lindsey McNally entertained Monsignor A.K. Gwynn and Rev. N. A. Murphy.

The Right Rev. William T. Russell of Charleston dedicated the church and preached the sermon. Monsignor Gwynn, wearing cloth-of-gold vestments borrowed from St. Mary’s in Greenville, celebrated the Mass. St. Paul’s Choir from Spartanburg under the direction of Mrs. Thomas Woodworth furnished the music.

While the church seated 200, the attendance for the Dedication was standing room only.

The second Catholic Church in Union County was named Holy Trinity after the church Margaret Larkin Dunne and Mary Larkin Grant attended during their childhood.

That church continued to serve the Catholic community of Union County until the third and current church was built on the same site in 1937 by Fr. Francis Ferri.

The third church was dedicated by Bishop Walsh and the dedication dinner was held at the Fairforest Hotel.

The new church was named St. Augustine and that remains its name to this day.

In the summer of 1958 there were 35 Catholics in Union County including children. There was plenty of room in the small church. Then two weeks later, if one did not go early one did not get a seat. Something had to be done quickly so Father Maurice R. Daly added a social center to the back of the little church which was used for the overflowing congregation on Sunday. These new members were textile people who the little church was delighted to welcome. There was, however, one drawback, as many of those were promoted to a better position they would subsequently leave Union.

Father David Schuler, Assistant Pastor of St. Paul’s in Spartanburg, was serving Union at the time.

On Sunday, June 5, 1960, St. Augustine held an open house in lieu of a dedication for its social center and it was a success.

After more than a century of being served by priests from other churches, St. Augustine got its own pastor in 1962.

In the decades that followed, the church would expand, adding, first, a Rectory next to St. Augustine’s in the 1960s and, then, next to the rectory, what is now known as Seton Hall, which serves as a social hall for the church. In the 1990s, the church, the rectory, and the social hall would all be renovated and refurbished.

No, this is not a complete history of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, but then a truly complete history of it or any other church or other institution or community or even individuals is not humanly possible because as human beings it is beyond our ability to know the entire history of any one thing or one person. The only one who does know the whole history of any one thing and, indeed, of all things, is God. Only He can and does know the whole history of each and every part of creation and that includes the history of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church.

While we cannot know its entire history, we can say that, as He reviews the still ongoing and unfolding history of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, God no doubt says “It is good.” That’s what God says about those who, as individuals, as families, as communities, and, yes, as churches, serve Him and strive to do so to the best of their ability, both individually and communally and that’s what, in the 174 years — including the century since their church was built — it has existed that the Catholic community of Union County has strived to do.

The story of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church is the story of a community of Christians who have remained true to their faith despite the challenges of distance, small numbers, and, for many decades, a lack of a central house of worship to call their own, not to mention the various ups and downs of the past two centuries that have shaped the history of Union County. They, like all true Christians, have kept that most important of all The Commandments, to “love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind” and because of that this community of believers continues to this day.

It is also the story of the keeping of the second most important of The Commandments to “love your neighbor as yourself.” As we’ve seen repeatedly, the story of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church is the story of friendships crossing doctrinal and denominational lines as, time and again, the Catholics of Union County have had the assistance of Baptists, Hugenots, Masons, and other-non Catholics and even non-Christian Jews in their efforts to build their house of worship. In this part of the story we see people of all faiths loving their neighbors as themselves and coming together to build something beautiful, a coming together that no doubt pleases God.

So Happy Centennial to St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church and its congregation, may you always be a part of this community and may you always, both on your own and in concert with your neighbors, be blessed and be a blessing to others by loving God and loving one another as He has commanded His children to do.

St. Augustine celebrating Centennial