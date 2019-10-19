Sims Tigers fall to Dawkins

UNION — The Sims Middle School Tigers 7th Grade and 8th Grade Football teams both fell to Dawkins this past week.

7th Grade

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Sims Assistant Football Coach Andrew Ormand announced that “the 7th grade Sims Tigers fell to Dawkins Middle School on Wednesday night, 38-22. The Tigers were unable to recover from a couple of turnovers from their first two drives of the game as Dawkins took an early 16-0 lead. An Isaiah Glass touchdown for 30 yards put the Tigers on the board in the 2nd quarter as they trailed at halftime 32-6.“

Ormand said that Sims “recovered the opening kickoff in the 2nd half, but were unable to convert. The Sims defense kept Dawkins out of the end zone heading into the 4th quarter. Running back Jakevious Jennings took off for a 70-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter with Isaiah Glass converting a two-point conversion. On the next possession, Dawkins reached the end zone for their lone score in the 2nd half. Later in the quarter Jennings reached the end zone for the second time on a forty yard run with Glass converting another two-point conversion.”

Stats

Ormand said that “in total, Jennings ran 8 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Glass ran 14 times for 60 and a touchdown. Glass also went 2-5 passing for 20 yards to Jakevious Jennings (5) and Nathan Koepke (15).”

While “offensively, the Tigers accumulated more points against Dawkins than any team all season,” Ormand said that Dawkins improved to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the division after Wednesday’s game while Sims fell to 1-5 overall, 0-3 in the division.

Playoff

The Tigers are off next week and will play in their playoff game October 31 and Ormand said their opponent will be determined after next Wednesday night’s games.

8th Grade

In a statement released Friday morning, Ormand said “the 8th grade Sims Tigers fell to undefeated Dawkins 34-8 on Thursday night. Dawkins took an early lead off of a 44 yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter and another touchdown run on the ground late in the first. Dawkins connected on a 53 yard touchdown pass on 4th and long just before halftime to increase the lead 21-0. The Bearcats scored two more times before Sims was able to get on the board after a four yard run from Torrence Jeter late in the game. It was just the third touchdown that Dawkins has given up all year.”

Stats

Ormand said that “in total, Jeter had 19 carries for 77 yards. Dorien Henderson had 5 carries for 12 yards. Defensively, the Tigers recorded two sacks, one from Torrence Jeter and the other from A’Mariyan Johnson. Johnson recorded 3 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Alex Wagner had a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and a tackle for loss. Antonio Moore also had a forced fumble and tackle for loss.”

With Thursday’s game, Ormand said that “Sims drops to 1-5, and 1-3 in region play. Dawkins improved to 6-0, 3-0.“

Playoff

Ormand said that Sims “find out their playoff opponent after next Thursday night’s games. The 8th grade playoff game will be played October 31st.“

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Sims Middle School Assistant Football Coach Andrew Ormand.

