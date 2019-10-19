Lady Tigers fall to Gaffney

UNION — The Sims Middle School Lady Tigers Volleyball Team lost to Gaffney in the first round of the Peachtree Tournament on Wednesday according to Coach Tracy Duncan.

In a statement released Thursday, Duncan said that “the first game was 6-25 and the second game was 16-25. The girls started off really sluggish, and did not play well the first game. The second game was a little bit better, but we could not pull it out.”

Duncan said that “two players will be recognized Saturday at the Peachtree Final Tourney. They are Michaela Purdie and Savannah Proctor.“

Two players to be recognized at tourney

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Sims Middle School Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan.

