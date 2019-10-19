Lady Jackets second in region

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Lady Jackets Volleyball Team just keeps on winning.

In a statement released Thursday, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert offered “congratulations to our UC Volleyball Team for winning a big game last night, having a fantastic season, finishing 2nd in our region, and hosting the first round of the playoffs Wednesday night!!!”

AWESOME!!!

Sherbert said that “the game will be Wednesday at 6:00. We will be playing Catawba Ridge. Come out and support the Lady Jackets and cheer them on.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_UCHS-YJ-6.jpg

Will host first round of playoffs on Wednesday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.