Lady Jackets second in region

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Lady Jackets Volleyball Team just keeps on winning.
In a statement released Thursday, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert offered “congratulations to our UC Volleyball Team for winning a big game last night, having a fantastic season, finishing 2nd in our region, and hosting the first round of the playoffs Wednesday night!!!”
AWESOME!!!
Sherbert said that “the game will be Wednesday at 6:00. We will be playing Catawba Ridge. Come out and support the Lady Jackets and cheer them on.”
This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.