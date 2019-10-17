Raising funds and raising awareness

Charles Warner | The Union Times For more than 40 years the Union Community Hospital, located at 213 West Main Street, Union, served the black community of Union County. It was founded by Dr. Lawrence W. Long in 1932 and remained open until he became disabled in 1977. Since 1996 the building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is currently the location of the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s “Friends on Main … Books & More” book store. The LW Long Resource Center oversees the property and is seeking to raise funds for its continued upkeep and to renovate it for even further use by the community. Charles Warner | The Union Times For more than 40 years the Union Community Hospital, located at 213 West Main Street, Union, served the black community of Union County. It was founded by Dr. Lawrence W. Long in 1932 and remained open until he became disabled in 1977. Since 1996 the building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is currently the location of the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s “Friends on Main … Books & More” book store. The LW Long Resource Center oversees the property and is seeking to raise funds for its continued upkeep and to renovate it for even further use by the community. Photo courtesy of the LW Long Resource Center James Earl Fincher looks delighted to have won the new TV raffled off by the LW Long Resource Center as part of its efforts to raise funds and raise awareness of the need to preserve and renovate the old Union Community Hospital building. For more than 40 years Union Community Hospital served the black community of Union County until its founder, Dr. Lawrence W. Long, became disabled in 1977 and it closed at the end of that year. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is currently the location of the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s “Friends on Main … Books & More” book store. The LW Long Resource Center is using fundraisers like the raffle to raise funds to renovate and preserve the building and to seek public support for its efforts. Photo courtesy of the LW Long Resource Center James Earl Fincher looks delighted to have won the new TV raffled off by the LW Long Resource Center as part of its efforts to raise funds and raise awareness of the need to preserve and renovate the old Union Community Hospital building. For more than 40 years Union Community Hospital served the black community of Union County until its founder, Dr. Lawrence W. Long, became disabled in 1977 and it closed at the end of that year. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is currently the location of the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s “Friends on Main … Books & More” book store. The LW Long Resource Center is using fundraisers like the raffle to raise funds to renovate and preserve the building and to seek public support for its efforts.

UNION — The raffling of a prize people want to win is a good way to raise money for a good cause and that’s just what one group is doing to raise money to help preserve a local historic landmark.

When he returned to Union in 1931 and began practicing medicine, Dr. Lawrence W. Long, noticed that while white doctors accepted black patients, there was no hospital for the black community. (Wallace Thomson Hospital had opened in 1921 but, as this was during the era of segregation, served only the white community, something that would not change until the early 1960s and the arrival of integration.)

To rectify this, Dr. Long, who was black, founded the Union Community Hospital in 1932, originally in a two-story frame building he rented for $2.50 a week. Union Community Hospital began serving the black community of Union County with $500 worth of medical equipment purchased by Long. The hospital also received $50 a month in financial support from Union County.

Long soon began receiving church donations and Duke Endowment funds to support the hospital and, beginning in fiscal 1939-1940, $900 a year in funding from the Union County Department of Public Welfare.

The original facility had six rooms and four beds, but was torn down in 1949 and a new two and a half-story brick structure built in its place. By 1967, the new facility had eight rooms, 10 beds, four full baths, major and minor operating rooms, an obstetrical room, laboratory, and two lecture rooms. Long used those lecture rooms to hold 46 annual clinics for continuing education with clinicians from well-known medical schools serving as instructors.

(Each clinic would be preceded by a banquet kicking it off and, at the 1938 banquet, the guest speaker was Olympic Gold Medalist Jesse Owens.)

In the decades following its establishment, the white physicians of Union County referred their black patients to the Union Community Hospital and treated them there.

While Wallace Thomson Hospital integrated in the early 1960s, the black community continued to largely patronize the Union Community Hospital which remained open until Dr. Long became disabled in 1977. The hospital closed at the end of that year and remained empty for the remainder of the 20th century and into the 21st.

The legacy of Union Community Hospital was not forgotten, however, and, efforts were soon under way to preserve that legacy and the building that was once home to that great institution.

A major step in that direction occurred in 1996 when the hospital was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A sign stating its status along with a brief synopsis of its history and a brief synopsis of Dr. Long’s life and career stands outside the Union Community Hospital which is located at 213 West Main Street across from the Union County Courthouse.

While it is no longer a functioning hospital, the building isn’t just sitting empty but is again serving the community as it is now the location of the “Friends on Main … Books & More” book store. Owned and operated by the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, the store has been providing Union County residents with a resource for buying books and other reading materials for the past two years at Union Community Hospital.

This fits in with the efforts of the LW Long Resource Center which oversees the building and works to preserve it and its legacy and Dr. Long’s legacy of service to the community.

Doing so, however, requires money, and that’s why the LW Long Resource Center recently held a raffle in which the prize was a new TV.

“We’re doing what we can to generate funds,” LW Long Resource Center Board of Directors Chairman Modest Keenan said. “We held a raffle and raffled off a TV and James Earl Fincher won it. We held the raffle to raise money and to raise awareness of the need for community support.”

Keenan said the raffle, which he said was the second one the center has held this year, was designed to raise funds to help pay for the upkeep and improvement of the building. He pointed out that the most recent raffle raised approximately $400, but that insurance on the building costs $800 a quarter.

The location of the Friends on Main … Books & More book store in the building has helped the center with its efforts to make the Union Community Hospital once again be an institution serving the community.

“The Friends of the Library has aided us enormously,” Keenan said. “It’s aided us in our efforts to generate funds for more improvements to the building as we try to fix it up more and make it available for other groups. We need to protect the building and we need to the community’s support to do that.”

For more information and/or to help the LW Long Resource Center in its efforts to renovate the old Union Community Hospital Building to further serve the community call Modest Keenan at 864-426-1862.

Information for this story on the history of the Union Community Hospital is taken from “The Narrative History of Union County South Carolina” by Allan D. Charles PH.D.

Of the historic Union Community Hospital

