Camping aboard the USS Yorktown

Photo courtesy of Union County High School JROTC The Union County High School JROTC recently spent the night aboard the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. The Yorktown is anchored in Charleston Harbor and is part of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. The cadets spent the night aboard the ship to experience some of what it was like to serve on it and were served breakfast and dinner just like the sailors who manned the ship during its years of active duty. Photo courtesy of Union County High School JROTC The Union County High School JROTC recently spent the night aboard the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. The Yorktown is anchored in Charleston Harbor and is part of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. The cadets spent the night aboard the ship to experience some of what it was like to serve on it and were served breakfast and dinner just like the sailors who manned the ship during its years of active duty.

UNION COUNTY — A group of Union County High School students recently got to spend the night aboard one of the most legendary ships of the US Navy.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announced that the Union County High School JROTC “recently walked in the steps of (our) country’s heroes while participating” in the museum’s “camping program aboard the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown on Charleston Harbor.”

The press release states that “during the trip, the group became ‘shipmates’ while touring the museum’s three 70 year old warships: the USS Yorktown, World War II destroyer USS Laffey, and Cold War submarine USS Clamagore. The group also learned about the Vietnam War in the museum’s new interactive, Vietnam Experience. The landside exhibit is a 2.5 acre recreation of a Brown Water Naval Support Base and Marine Fire Artillery Base.”

In addition, the press release states that “morning and evening meals were served to the group aboard the Yorktown just as they were to the ship’s sailors decades ago while at sea.”

Patriot’s Point

Patriots Point, on the Charleston Harbor in Mount Pleasant, SC, is the home of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum and a fleet of National Historic Landmark ships, and the only Vietnam Support Base Camp in the U.S. Patriots Point is also headquarters to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and the agency’s official Medal of Honor Museum. Visit www.patriotspoint.org for more details, or find us at @patriots_point on Twitter and Instagram, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/PatriotsPoint.org.

Yorktown Foundation

Established in 2013, the Yorktown Foundation was formed as a 501(c)(3) with the purpose of raising funds for renovating exhibits and maintaining the ships at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. The Yorktown Foundation’s mission is to cultivate a unique learning environment that connects generations by celebrating America’s history and its heroes, inspiring freedom, patriotism, leadership and service. For more information, visit www.USSYorktown Foundation.

Photo courtesy of Union County High School JROTC The Union County High School JROTC recently spent the night aboard the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. The Yorktown is anchored in Charleston Harbor and is part of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. The cadets spent the night aboard the ship to experience some of what it was like to serve on it and were served breakfast and dinner just like the sailors who manned the ship during its years of active duty. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Group-Picture.jpg Photo courtesy of Union County High School JROTC The Union County High School JROTC recently spent the night aboard the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. The Yorktown is anchored in Charleston Harbor and is part of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. The cadets spent the night aboard the ship to experience some of what it was like to serve on it and were served breakfast and dinner just like the sailors who manned the ship during its years of active duty.

UCHS JROTC spends night aboard historic ship

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County High School JROTC.

This story courtesy of the Union County High School JROTC.