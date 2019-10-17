Silvey named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Jessica Silvey with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named the FPES Teacher of the Month for October. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Jessica Silvey with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named the FPES Teacher of the Month for October.

UNION — Mrs. Jessica Silvey has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s October Teacher of the Month. This month’s focus trait was balance. It was said by her colleagues that “Mrs. Silvey is a balanced educator because she prepares her 4 year olds for their future educational years. She always sets high expectations for them while being a caring and compassionate teacher.” Mrs. Silvey balances being a teacher, mother, serves on many committees, and tackles all other things that life throws her — all with dignity and a smile.

Mrs. Silvey is currently in her fifteenth year of teaching and her fourth year at FPES. She is the 4K teacher at FPES. She is a graduate of Lander University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood and a graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Master’s Degree in Curriculum & Instruction — Technology. Mrs. Silvey is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA), Palmetto State Teachers Association (PSTA), South Carolina Early Childhood Association (SCECA), and Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG). She also serves on the UCSD Instructional Framework Creation Team and several committees at FPES.

Mrs. Silvey is married to Shane Silvey, PE Teacher in Clover School District. They have a son, Lucas, who is in first grade at Foster Park Elementary School. Her hobbies include cooking and spending time with her family. They are members of Mt. Joy Baptist Church.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Silvey says, “that I get to be their first school experience and have them love coming to school and learning.”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its October Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Jessica Silvey.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Jessica Silvey with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named the FPES Teacher of the Month for October. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_2-TOM-Silvey.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Jessica Silvey with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named the FPES Teacher of the Month for October.

At Foster Park Elementary School for October

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.