Pray to find full freedom in Christ

Read Hebrews 12:1-3

The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?

— Jeremiah 17:9 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, reveal to us the hidden areas of our lives that prevent us from finding full freedom in Christ. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God can help me discover the invisible barriers that keep me from being free in Christ.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artists always sign their work and that includes the greatest artist of them all: God. He signs it, not with a brush or a pen like human artists do their much lesser work, but with the very majesty, the very complexity of His work. That work of art is, of course, creation itself which encompasses all aspects of material reality from the vast distances and complexities of the universe as a whole to the complexities of the infinitesimal sub-atomic particles within matter itself not to mention the fluid and ever-shifting energies which come from matter and become matter. It is a complexity and majesty that is visible in even the simplest and most every day and often overlooked and taken from granted aspect of creation such as a blade of grass or a flower petal or a leaf from a tree and so much more. It is in that complexity and majesty of a temporal universe that we see the signature, the autograph of the infinite and divine mind that spoke it into existence such a long — and short — time ago. Nature then testifies, bears witness to the reality of the God who created it and it is a testimony, a witness that each of us should pay attention to and never take for granted so that we, who are also part of that creation — and the greatest part as we are the only part actually made in the image our creator and the only part of this creation that continues to exist after death — should live our lives accordingly. How do we do that? By acknowledging God as our creator and living our lives in accordance with His will as He laid out in what is the greatest work of literature humanity has ever seen: The Bible. Just as He is the artist who produced creation, God is also the author of greatest book you will ever read and, if you let it accomplish the purpose for which its author wrote it, will change your life and save your soul. So recognize God’s autograph, both in nature and between the pages of The Bible, and take to heart the message that both that the artist and author that produced them is real and that He loves you and wants only what is best for you, both in creation itself and in eternity.