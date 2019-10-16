Civitans and Junior Civitans feed football team

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Members of the Union Civitan Club and Junior Civitan Club stand ready to feed the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team. -

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Relay For Life Team on a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, October 19.

The first pick-up will be at 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building and the 2nd pick-up will be at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the New Walmart.

Come join us for a day of fun, and enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is welcome.

Tales Of Union County

Do you get scared easily? At night? In the dark? Surrounded by the forest? Want to find out? Join us at Rose Hill Plantation on Saturday, October 19, for an evening of spooky legends with our annual Tales of Union County. Feel your spine tingle as you listen to creepy tales by the light of the fire. What was that noise? Maybe it was an owl or a squirrel or a coyote calling. Or maybe it was something else. Let your imagination run wild. Our cast of professional storytellers will keep you hanging on every word.

Bring your own chair and/or blanket for seating, a flashlight, and a mug for drinks. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with decent walking shoes. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven.

The eeriness begins at 6:30 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Prepare to be scared!

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older).

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by October 19. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected] Web: www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held: daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more are asked to contact the park to make a specific group reservation for a mansion tour. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located 8 miles south of Union, SC.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Youth Day Celebration

The Corinth Baptist Church Family will celebrate Youth Day on Sunday, October 19 at 10 a.m. during Morning Worship Service.

Our guest speaker will be Minister Brittany Brannon.

Music will be provided by Soldiers of Christ directed by Anthony Kershaw.

Corinth Baptist Church is located 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

Youth Director Mrs. Danielle Fowler.

Pastor Rev. J.A. Calhoun.

Family & Friends Day

Antioch Church, 209 Lovers Lane Road, Union will have Family & Friends Day on Sunday, October 20 at 2 p.m.

We would like you all to come out.

The speaker will be Rev. Dominque Grate.

Lets celebrate together as family and friends.

Woman’s Day Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Woman’s Day Celebration on Sunday, October 20 at 11 a.m.

The guest Messenger will be Minister Loretta Holmes of Concord Baptist Church of Gaffney.

Celebration Of Sobriety

Antioch Church, 209 Lovers Lane Road will open her doors for a Celebration of Sobriety on Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m.

It will be held monthly.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet in the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall on Tuesday, October 22 at 6 p.m. for a covered dish meal.

Thomas Mossburg will be singing.

Fall Festival

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Fall Festival Saturday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Trunk-Or-Treat. Come in for something good to eat. Have fun, play games. Everyone is welcome.

We hope to see you there.

Church Anniversary And Pastor Anniversary

New Horizon United Christian Church, 109 Beltline Road, Union, cordially invites you to join us Sunday, October 27 as we celebrate our 26th Church Anniversary along with our Pastor, Orlando S. Allen’s 22nd Anniversary.

First service will be at 11 a.m. and the Pastor’s Anniversary at 2 p.m.

The speakers will be DEA Wade Hampton and Rev. Charlie Jennings of Union.

Orlando S. Allen, Pastor.

Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop

Clemson Extension will have a Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 12-4 p.m. in the Community Room, Health Science Building at Spartanburg Community College.

Must RSVP by Sunday, October 27 to Amy Mallette at 864-489-3141 or [email protected]

Topics include: Input Costs & Increasing Calf Value, Economics of Back-grounding, Economics of Breeding Methods & Defined Calving Season, Economic Importance of Castration, Beef Cattle Outlook & Marketing, and Implant Study

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

Trunk Or Treat/Fall Festival

A Trunk or Treat/ Fall Festival sponsored by the area churches of Buffalo on Highway 215/ Main Street at the old mill towers on Thursday, October 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Giveaways, stories, and lots of candy.

For more information call Buffalo Baptist Church at 864-427-8370.

October At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of October.

• Thomas A. Tucker Exhibit

Thomas A. Tucker, a Spartanburg resident has filled our gallery with 30 pieces of his artwork. Mr. Tucker is the Juror for our 2019 Art Exhibition. Thomas retired from Spartanburg School District Six as an Art Director and Instructor after 42 years in education. He has also worked in the Greenville County School system, the Greenville Museum and as an Adjunct Professor at Presbyterian College. Mr. Tucker has won numerous awards for art and photography. He has exhibited his work throughout the state of South Carolina. In 2000 Thomas was chosen as one of the photographers in the photo-exchange between Spartanburg and Winterthur, Switzerland.

• Juror Watercolor Workshop

Saturday, November 2

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$50 members/$60 nonmembers (lunch is included)

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, October 25 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., $5 for members/$10 nonmembers.

• Collage Boards with Suzanne Woolf

UCAC is excited to have mixed media artist Suzanne Woolf teaching with us again! In this class students will create a board using several techniques, including stenciling, mono-printing, stamping and painting. They will use ephemera to create a story collage. Supplies will be provided for you along with a mini ephemera kit to spark your creativity!

Saturday, October 19 from 9 a.m-12 p.m.

$40 members/$45 nonmembers

• 2019 Craft Beer Tasting

Join us for a night of beer, food, and fun! Our guests will taste 8 craft beers and enjoy a snack of nachos. Tickets can be purchased at UCAC or from any Board Member. Make plans to attend!

Friday, October 18

Tastings at 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

$20 per ticket

NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE DOOR!

Senior Club Meeting

The Senior Club will meet from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 at Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union.

Please remember to bring items to be donated to hospice patients.

For details contact Annie Pearl Smith.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, November 5 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Membership drive for 2020 is underway.

Members David Smith and Martha Girz will present program on bee behavior and dealing with dead hives.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Annual Missionary Program (Family & Friends Day)

McBeth Baptist Church Missionary Ministry cordially invite you to come and worship with us on our Annual Ministry Program (Family & Friends Day), Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m.

Our preacher for the occasion is Pastor Kevin Russell Sheppard, Sr., of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Chapin, SC.

The public is invited.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr. — Pastor.

Deacon Ordination

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

The guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church — Fall Revival

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will be hosting their Fall Revival Sunday, November 17 through Wednesday, November 20 at 7 p.m. each night.

On Sunday night we will be starting at 6 p.m. with singer Dennis Cook https://denniscookmusic.com/ who will be performing amazing Southern Gospel Music.

Then, at 7 p.m., Brad Goodale, Director of Missions at the Union County Baptist Association as well as a minister at C4 Ministries https://www.c4ministriesinc.com, will be preaching the word.

Please come out and receive a Blessing!

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Members of the Union Civitan Club and Junior Civitan Club stand ready to feed the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9898.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times Members of the Union Civitan Club and Junior Civitan Club stand ready to feed the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team.