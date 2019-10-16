Yellow Jackets undefeated in region

Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Wide Receiver Ralph Peake of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets shares a moment with one of his biggest fans, Brennan Black, after the game against Woodruff Friday night. Peake hauled in a touchdown during the Jackets 48-28 win. The Yellow Jackets are now 2-0 in the region and will face the Rebels at Mid-Carolina this Friday. Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Wide Receiver Ralph Peake of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets shares a moment with one of his biggest fans, Brennan Black, after the game against Woodruff Friday night. Peake hauled in a touchdown during the Jackets 48-28 win. The Yellow Jackets are now 2-0 in the region and will face the Rebels at Mid-Carolina this Friday. Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jabari Meadow makes a touchdown catch against Woodruff during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated Woodruff 48-28 to remain undefeated in Region 3-3A. They will be at Mid-Carolina this Friday to play the Rebels. Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jabari Meadow makes a touchdown catch against Woodruff during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated Woodruff 48-28 to remain undefeated in Region 3-3A. They will be at Mid-Carolina this Friday to play the Rebels. Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Four former Union High School athletes and one former coach were inducted into the Union County School District Hall of Fame during halftime at the Union County Stadium. The inductees were Mike Massey, Kendrick Lyles, Marcus Lott, Lon Joyce, and Melissa Eaves. Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Four former Union High School athletes and one former coach were inducted into the Union County School District Hall of Fame during halftime at the Union County Stadium. The inductees were Mike Massey, Kendrick Lyles, Marcus Lott, Lon Joyce, and Melissa Eaves. Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs for a touchdown during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated Woodruff 48-28 to remain undefeated in Region 3-3A. They will be at Mid-Carolina this Friday to play the Rebels. Photo courtesy of Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs for a touchdown during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated Woodruff 48-28 to remain undefeated in Region 3-3A. They will be at Mid-Carolina this Friday to play the Rebels.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets continued their hot streak on Friday night as they defeated region foe Woodruff 48-28 at Union County Stadium. The Jackets are now 4-3 overall, but more importantly remained undefeated in Region 3-3A at 2-0.

The Yellow Jackets offense continues to dominate opposing offenses. For the Union offense it all starts up front with the offensive line. Friday night that offensive line dominated a good Woodruff defensive line. The offensive line continues to get better and better with each passing week. That was one of the biggest questions for the Yellow Jackets entering the season and they have answered that question loudly. Friday night the Jackets racked up 614 yards of total offense in the win. The running game continues to be the calling card of this Jacket offense.

Kesean Glover and Junior Owens continue to impose their will on opposing defenses. Owens was magnificent again for the Jackets carrying the ball thirty-five times for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Glover also ran the ball well and completed some big passes including one with 1:14 left in the game to put the game away.

The Jacket defense has also played some good football as of late. The defensive unit held a good Woodruff team to 289 yards of total offense on Friday.

Coach Brian Thompson was thrilled with the win after the game. Thompson stated, “I’m really proud of our kids and coaches. We came out a little flat and couldn’t find a way to keep Big Mo on our side in the first half. Penalties and turnovers kept us from finding a rhythm on offense. Give credit to Woodruff for scheming us up and playing well. We had a good talk at halftime about the importance of focus, taking care of the ball, and locking in on defense. The kids responded to the coaching and came out in the second half dialed in. They didn’t get overly frustrated. They accepted the challenge and I was really happy that they showed a lot of heart and fight. Very pleased at how we handled adversity. It definitely got a little chippy out there and there was some extracurricular activity. We can’t respond to that in a negative way. Got to be smart. All in all, we were able to beat a good Woodruff team to get to 2-0 in region play. Some-times you got to get a little down and dirty to get the job done. The way it all worked out was pretty cool.”

The Jackets will hit the road next Friday night as the head to Mid-Carolina to take on the Rebels.

Mid-Carolina is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in region play. The Rebels two wins came against Whitmire to open the season and against Emerald to open region play. Their loses have come at the hands of Chapin, Saluda, Batesburg-Leesville, and a 35-21 loss last week to the Clinton Red Devils.

The win over Woodruff was a big win for the Jackets. It puts them in a position to win another region title. For some of the players and coaches it was an emotional win to defeat their former head coach. The game this week is probably not as emotional. One could see how it would be hard for a player to get “pumped up” for this game. It is important that the players realize that each region game is as important as the next. That is one thing I am sure the coaching staff has been telling players all week this week. You can never underestimate an opponent by simply looking at their record. The teams in this region will continue to give the Jackets their best shot week after week because Union County is the team sitting at the top of the region.

Some advice for the players: I know you don’t have school on Friday, but don’t stay at the fair all night Thursday night. It’s not a good idea and you will wish you didn’t do it.

I remember the week of the fair Coach Mike Anthony imposed a curfew on players that Thursday night. Rumor is he even called some players to make sure they were home. Did they leave again after that call?

Times were different back then, when I was coming through school. You couldn’t get away with stuff like that today. Not with all the social media. Today if you are somewhere you aren’t suppose to be you will end up on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, or any of the other social media apps folks are using these days.

I know the coaches will have the guys ready to go Friday when they make the trip to Prosperity.

After 48-28 victory over Woodruff

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

