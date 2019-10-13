Wildcats shut out Cardinals 32-0

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcat Football Team won Homecoming/8th grade Night/Pink Out Night Thursday with a division win over the Landrum Cardinals, 32-0.

In a statement released Saturday, Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle announced the results of Thursday’s game and reviewed the performance of the Wildcats.

“The Jonesville offense played well, and the defense dominated, earning the first shutout of the season,” Voiselle said. “The defense has allowed a total of 16 points in the last three games. This was the last home game for the Wildcats this season.”

Defense

“The defense was led by defensive end Rahderious Mayes, who had 1 fumble caused, two fumble recoveries, and a sack,” Voiselle said. “Defensive end Kendall Brannon had a blocked punt. Linebackers Deebo Woods and Alijah Wood did a great job setting the edges, while defensive backs Will Turner, Jaden Fleming, and Javion Brannon played well in coverage. Jamyane Henderson and Mason Henderson had excellent play as inside linebackers.”

Offense

“Offensively, the Wildcats were led again by running back Cameron Owens, quarterback Alijah Wood, and by receiver Will Turner,” Voiselle said. “Owens had his fourth consecutive game with over 100 yards rushing and multiple touchdowns.”

Special Teams

“Rylan Lancaster played excellent special teams, earning 4 tackles,” Voiselle said.

Road Games

“The Jonesville Wildcats are currently 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the division, winning 4 straight,” Voiselle said. “They have three road games in a row left in the season.

“The Wildcats are currently tied for first with the EP Todd Tigers in division play,” he said. “Jonesville travels to the old Spartanburg High School to take on EP Todd Thursday at 5 p.m.“

Stats vs Landrum

Offense

• Passing

Alijah Wood 3/6, 51 yards, 1 TD, 1 int; Christian Giles 2/4, 22 yards

• Rushing

Cameron Owens 15 car/155 yards, 3 TDs; Alijah Wood 5/51 1 TD; Rylan Lancaster 3-3

• Receiving

Will Turner 2 rec/43 yards 1 TD, 1 two pt conv.; Jamison Parks 1-8; Rylan Lancaster 1-20; Jamarious Brannon 1-2

Defense

• Tackles

Deebo Woods 6, Mason Henderson 5, Will Turner 5, Jamyane Henderson 3, Rahderious Mayes 3 (2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack), Rahkeem Mayes 1, Will Farr 1, Javion Brannon 1, Jaylon Voiselle 1, Kendall Brannon 1 (punt block), Blythe Long 1, Grayson Gossett 1, Tavares Davis 1, Wesley Wilkins 1 (1 sack), Alijah Wood 1 (1 fumble recovery)

Fourth straight victory in a row

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

