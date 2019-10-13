County tax levy totals 162.2 mills

By Charles Warner

[email protected]

UNION COUNTY — The setting of the property tax levy for the current fiscal year and the setting up of a commission that will seek out public input on what capital improvement projects would be paid for out of a proposed 1-cent sales tax were among the issues addressed by Union County Council this week.

Tax Levy

During its October meeting Tuesday evening, council voted unanimously to approve a resolution setting the county tax levy for fiscal 2019-2020 at a total of 162.2 mills. The total millage includes:

• Ordinary County Operations — 121.0 mills

• Veterans Park — .5 mill

• County Bonds

— 2016 Series “A” Bond — 2.8 mills

— 2016 Series “B” Bond — 6.1 mills

• 2018-2019 Capital Equipment Purchase — 4.0

• Economic Development Fund — 3.2 mills

• Union County Carnegie Library — 4.0 mills

• Commission on Higher Education-USC Union — 2.6 mills

• Emergency Medical Services — 15.0 mills

• SCC-Union Campus — 3.0 mills

According to Union County Auditor Brad Valentine, the new levy means the property tax on an owner-occupied home valued at $50,000 will be $317.50 and on an owner-occupied home valued at $100,000 it will be $635.

(Valentine stressed that this reflects only the Union County and Union County School District tax levies, not the fire district tax levies.)

Some property owners, however, will actually see their property tax decrease.

Valentine said that even as the county property tax levy increased, the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) factor also went up. He said this means that the property tax on a $50,000 owner-occupied home will actually be $7 less than it was last year.

Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said that the Local Option Sales Tax “continues to perform well. Overall taxpayers should see their taxes decrease this year over last year and this will be the third year in a row that county property taxes have trended downward.”

In setting the county tax millage, council also approved the tax millages for the following fire districts:

• Bonham Fire District — 13.0 mills

• Bonham Fire District Bonds — 3.4 mills

• Buffalo Fire District — 15.4 mills

• Carlisle Fire District — 11.6 mills

• Carlisle Fire District Bond/Other — 11.2 mills

• Cross Keys Fire District — 11.7 mills

• Phillipi Fire District — 11.9 mills

• Kelly-Kelton Fire District — 23.1 mills

• Kelly-Kelton Fire District-Bond — 12.0 mills

Commission

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the creation of a commission to get the question of a 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax on the 2020 ballot.

The 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax would be levied for seven years and is projected to generate $1.5 million a year in revenue which would be used for capital improvement projects.

Before it could be levied, however, the 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax would first have be approved by the voters of Union County in a referendum which would be held in 2020 and not only would voters have to approve the tax itself, but also what the revenue it would generate would be spent on.

That’s where the commission comes it as its task will be to go around to the incorporated municipalities and unincorporated communities of Union County and get public input on what the revenue should be spent on. From that input the commission will develop a list of capital improvement projects to place on the referendum ballot for voters to vote on along with the tax itself. If approved by the voters, the revenue generated by the sale tax can only be used during the seven years it is in effect on that list of capital improvement projects

At the end of seven years, the tax will expire unless voters approve levying iy again in a referendum at that time. As in the case of the 2020 referendum, that referendum will also include of a list of capital projects developed from the input of voters throughout the county collected by the commission that would be appointed to collect that information at the time.

Currently, 23 other South Carolina counties have approved the levying of a Capital Projects Sales Tax in their counties including Newberry, Chester, Spartanburg, and York and have re-approved it every seven years.

Proponents point out that, in addition to funding needed capital improvements, a major advantage of the tax is that people from other counties who shop in Union County will be helping pay it when they make a purchase at a local store.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo.jpg

Sales Tax Commission to be appointed

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.