Union County receives $40,000

By Charles Warner

UNION COUNTY — Economic development has benefited Union County in many ways in recent years and continued to benefit the county this past week to the tune of $40,000.

At Tuesday’s meeting of Union County Council, Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies and General Manager Jimmy Torrey presented Union County Supervisor Frank Hart with a check for $40,000, the latest in a series of payments the company has made to the county since 2016.

The funds are part of the host agreement the county entered into with Republic in 2016 in which the company agreed to give the county $40,000 a year for the next five years to fund litter control. Under the agreement, Republic also gives the county $20,000 a year for five years to support upgrades and programming at the Spartanburg Community College — Union Campus.

The agreement will last for the life of the landfill which is estimated to be 70 years or more and during that time Republic will pay the county host fees of approximately $1.5 million a year. This is expected to generate more than $100 million in revenue for the county over the life of the landfill.

Another benefit of the agreement, is that Republic accepts waste from the county and its constituent municipalities at no charge to the county or the municipalities.

The landfill is located in the Cross Keys Community of the county and as such is provided fire protection by the Cross Keys Fire Department. In 2018, the department responded to a fire at the landfill and, in response, Republic presented them with a check for $25,000.

Just after presenting the check to Hart Tuesday evening, Davies said that Republic would soon be making another financial award to the Cross Keys Fire Department in the near future.

