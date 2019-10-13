Tasers, a launcher, and rifles

By Charles Warner

[email protected]

UNION COUNTY — What do Tasers, Flash-Bang Grenades, and CS Gas have in common?

They can be and often are the difference between law enforcement personnel being able to take a violent and dangerous suspect to jail instead of sending them to the morgue.

That was the brutal reality at the heart of a presentation by Union County Sheriff David Taylor, Maj. John Sherfield, and Sgt. Investigator Scott Coffer about the equipment needs of the Sheriff’s Office to Union County Council Tuesday evening.

Tasers

A Taser is a gun-like device that uses small compressed nitrogen charges to fire two small dart-like electrodes. The electrodes are connected to the device by an insulated copper wire that conducts electricity. The electrodes can pierce clothing to lodge themselves in the skin of the target and are barbed so as to prevent the target from removing them. The Taser generates an electrical charge that is conducted through the wire to the electrodes causing the target to be incapacitated through the loss of voluntary muscle control.

Tasers were developed to be and are used by law enforcement as a less lethal alternative to the use of firearms in bringing a dangerous and violent suspect under control.

Among the law enforcement agencies that use Tasers is the Union County Sheriff’s Office, but in his presentation to council, Taylor pointed out that his office does not have a sufficient number of Tasers and that those it does have are outdated and need to be replaced with newer, more advanced models.

Taylor said that while many people think all of his deputies are assigned Tasers this is not the case. He said the limited number of Tasers his office has have to be shared with deputies ending a shift turning them over to deputies going on a shift.

One group of deputies that does not have Tasers are those who serve as School Resource Officers (SRO) at county schools.

Taylor said that a recent event at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School shows why SROs need Tasers. He said that a man became unruly at the school and had to be subdued and taken into custody by the school’s SRO, something the required the assistance of other deputies who were dispatched to the scene. Taylor said that fortunately the SRO with the assistance of the other deputies were able to get the suspect under control, place him under arrest, and transport him to jail. If that had not been the case, Taylor said the SRO would have had to go beyond physically restraining the suspect to subduing him with other means. Since he did not have a Taser, Taylor said the SRO would have had to draw his service firearm and, if the suspect had continued to violently resist arrest, shoot him, possibly killing him in the process.

With a Taser, however, Taylor said the SRO could have used that to incapacitate the suspect without pulling out his service firearm. He said that the Taser is designed to be a step between law enforcement using hand-on methods of restraining a suspect and pulling out their service firearm and possibly using lethal force.

Launcher

If someone was shooting at you, how close would you be willing to get to disarm them?

Most of us would say not close at all and would be more likely to want to put a great deal of distance between ourselves and the shooter.

That’s not an option, however, for the law enforcement personnel of the Union County Sheriff’s Office who, if facing an active shooter situation, would have to get uncomfortably close to the shooter to try and disarm them and do so without having to kill shooter and, possibly, being killed themselves.

In his portion of the presentation to council, Coffer pointed out that the Sheriff’s Office has Flash Bang Grenades and CS Gas which can be used to disable a dangerous suspect without killing them.

Also known as Stun Grenades, Flash Bang Grenades are explosive devices that disorients the target(s) by producing a blinding flash of light and an intensely loud sound that temporarily deprives of the target of the ability to see and hear as well as causing them to lose their balance. Though still capable of causing injury and even fire, the Flash Bang Grenades are nevertheless used by law enforcement as a less lethal alternative to the use of firearms.

CS Gas is designed to incapacitate the target by causing burning and tearing in the eyes to the point where they cannot keep their eyes open and a similar burning irritation of the nose, mouth and throat to the point where the target has so much trouble breathing they become disoriented and cannot stand. It too is used by law enforcement as a less lethal alternative to firearms.

Coffer said that while the Sheriff’s Office does have Flash Bang Grenades and CS Gas they must be delivered by hand, a situation that forces deputies to get close enough to toss them in to disable the suspect. He said having to do so puts the deputy tossing in the Flash Bang Grenade or the CS Gas canister in at greater risk of being wounded and even killed.

To reduce that risk, Coffer said the Sheriff’s Office needs a 40mm Launcher that can fire the Flash Bang Grenades and the CS Canister from a greater distance. Coffer said this would allow deputies to deliver them with greater efficiency, accuracy, and safety.

Rifles

Even with all the less lethal methods they have at their disposal, however, sometimes law enforcement has no choice but to use lethal force and that’s what Sherfield spoke to council about.

Sherfield said that there are two sniper units in the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) and currently among the rifles they are equipped with are the .223 which he said is essentially a rifle for hunting deer and is not as effective as a .308. He said those rifles need to be replaced with a more powerful weapon and he said the one that would best meet the needs of the units is the Remington 700 .308. One of the advantages of getting that weapon Sherfield said is that it will come with blocks of ammunition that can be shared by the units.

Body Worn Cameras

Taylor also told council that his office will be deploying deputies as SROs at Buffalo Elementary School and Monarch Elementary School. He said that those deputies will have to have Body Worn Cameras to wear at the schools in the performance of their duties and he asked council for funding for those cameras.

Council voted unanimously to allocate up to $37,000 for the equipment requested for the Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9.jpg

Sheriff’s Office to get new equipment

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.