Trailers needed to move scanners

By Charles Warner

UNION COUNTY — When they go to the polls in 2020 voters in Union County will find voting is a two-step process involving two machines in each of the county’s 23 precincts, with one of the machines being so large that two trailers will be required to move all of them to and from the precincts.

The new machines and the need for trailers to move them were the subject of a presentation by Roger Gregory and Keith Vanderford of the Union County Election Commission at the October meeting of Union County Council this past Tuesday.

Gregory told council that Union County was one of the first counties in South Carolina to have the new voting system in which voters will first vote on the voting machines which will in turn print out a paper ballot. He said the voter will then review the paper ballot to make sure it accurately displays how they voted. Next, Gregory said the voter will feed the ballot into an adjacent scanner which will scan and record their votes. He said it is then that the voter’s ballot will actually be cast.

The scanner is much larger than the voting machine itself, so big that each one is one has wheels on it to make it easier to move them. Gregory said that in the past the voting machines used by the county could easily be carried and could be delivered to precincts in a single truck. He said that with the new scanners, however, this is not feasible, and so the commission is requesting the county allocate it the necessary funds to purchase two trailers which the machines could be loaded onto for transport to and from each precinct.

In reviewing the estimates the commission has gotten on how much two trailers would cost, Gregory said the commission would need between $9,500 and $10,000 to purchase them.

Council voted unanimously to allocate $10,000 out of the county’s Contingency Fund to the commission for the purchase of the trailers.

Vanderford said that the new voting system is statewide and that all counties have them and some have already used them in special elections this year. He said the system cost a total of $54 million statewide.

The old system has been in use since 2004 and Vanderford said that some counties have reported problems with them given their age. He said the new system is designed to eliminate those problems.

In addition, Vanderford said the new system will create a paper trail so people can actually see their ballots before they are cast. He said until now, South Carolina was one of only five states whose voting system did not produce a paper trail.

Road

In other business, council voted unanimously to take part of Stone Creek Road into the county road system.

Supervisor Frank Hart said that the road is servicing a new housing development off the Riley Road and is 2,455 in length. However, he said the county will only take in the first 700 feet of the road which will be asphalted and meet county code. He said the rest of the road is still under development.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

New two-step voting system now in place

