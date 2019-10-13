Broken down and obsolete systems

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the fueling system for Union County’s fleet of vehicles. The current system is obsolete and offers only limited security. It is to be replaced with a new one that will not only be more modern and state-of-the-art, but will also offer enhanced security and monitoring. The new system will also enable operators of county vehicles to get fuel at other locations besides this one. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the fueling system for Union County’s fleet of vehicles. The current system is obsolete and offers only limited security. It is to be replaced with a new one that will not only be more modern and state-of-the-art, but will also offer enhanced security and monitoring. The new system will also enable operators of county vehicles to get fuel at other locations besides this one.

UNION COUNTY — The worst thing about technology is that no matter how well it works and how many years it does so sooner or later it breaks down to the point it cannot be repaired and/or even worse it becomes obsolete and in both cases must be replaced.

That’s the reality Union County Council dealt with during its October meeting this past Tuesday when Airport and Stadium Manager Ronnie Wade and Public Works Director Rusty Snider addressed them about technological issues their departments are having to grapple with.

Stadium Speakers

Wade informed council that the speakers at the Union County Stadium had went out and could not be repaired having already been rebuilt last year. He said that a new speaker system would cost $15,800 and, while it has been ordered, will not be in place for Friday’s football game. Wade said plans are for a temporary, partial system to be in place at the stadium by Friday. He said it is hoped that system will be sufficient until the new one can be installed.

The new speakers will be paid for out of the county’s Contingency Fund.

Fuel System

Obsolescence was at the heart of the technological problems Snider addressed council on concerning the county’s fuel management system.

Snider explained that county vehicles get their fuel at one central location and that the system has only one level of security at the present time, a key each employee operating a vehicle uses to activate the pumps. While the system allows for some monitoring such as when the fuel is pumped and how much, Snider said it cannot actually determine who is using the key. He said that if an employee were to lose their key and someone else find it they could use it to fill their personal vehicle with county fuel and the system has no way of preventing them from doing so under those circumstances.

In addition, Snider said the fact that they can only use those keys at one location raises the question of what happens if for some reason the fuel cannot be pumped due to an equipment failure.

To address this, Snider proposed that the county get a new system through the State Fuel Management Contract which would enable employees to get fuel from more than one location while also implementing two levels of security. Snider said under this system each vehicle would be assigned a fuel card and each employee would have pin number they would have to enter when getting fuel along with using the card. He said it would also allow them to get fuel at other locations such as convenience stores and gas stations covered by the system.

Snider said that the two levels of security would be much more effective at preventing misuse of county fuel by outside parties and being able to get fuel from more than one location would help avoid problems that can come from relying on a single location. In addition, Snider said the new system could also help the county keep track of not only fuel purchases but other things as well such as repairs.

A big factor in the need for a new system is the obsolescence of the old one.

Snider told council that the current system is obsolete and can no longer be maintained. He said the new system would be maintained by the vendor. In addition, Snider said that new system will allow his department to receive information about the vehicles directly through the Internet whereas now it must come through a computer in the county IT Department on the Duncan By-Pass.

The upgrades will cost approximately $10,000 which was approved by council.

