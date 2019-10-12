Main Street closed Wednesday & Thursday

Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Main Street in downtown Union will be closed during the day on Wednesday and Thursday while the street is being repaved. Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Main Street in downtown Union will be closed during the day on Wednesday and Thursday while the street is being repaved.

UNION — Main Street will be closed to thru traffic on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The City of Union is beginning the process of repaving the area and traffic will be detoured.

Be advised that there will be a heavy presence of dust in the area during these times as well. There should be no cars left on Main Street. If you have tenants please communicate this with them as well. Encourage employees and customers to use the city parking lots located beside City Hall, on South Pinckney Street and on North Gadberry Street.

Please be patient as we work through this process to a better Union! We look forward to having a beautifully repaved Main Street!

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

