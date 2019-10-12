UNION COUNTY — Something unusual is happening at the Union County Courthouse beginning next week, something that will affect a lot of people in the county.

It’s not one, but two weeks of General Sessions Court that will get under way Monday.

“We’ll be having General Sessions Court the weeks of the 14th and the 21st,” Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson said.

Deputy Solicitor John Anthony said that originally Common Pleas Court was scheduled for the week of the 14th but that none of the Common Pleas trials were going forward and since a jury had already been summoned the decision was made to hold General Sessions Court instead. He said the week of the 21st was already scheduled for General Sessions so there will be two weeks of General Sessions Court in Union County.

“We’re just trying to make good use of the court time,” Anthony said.

Lawson said that the two weeks of General Sessions Court comes as work is being done on the Union County Courthouse roof which she said may reduce the availability of parking space behind the courthouse.

To alleviate any potential problems coming from court being held while roofing work is being done on the courthouse, Lawson said additional parking is available across the street from the courthouse in the front and back parking lots of the former South State Bank. There is also parking available in the parking lot in front of the L.W. Long Resource Center which is also located across from the courthouse.

Additional parking across from the courthouse

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

