‘Everyone did an oustanding job’

UNION — A storefront display that shows a sustainable world from the past to the present day is the winner of the Union Environmental Art & Music Festival’s “Main Street Art Stroll.”

The Environmental Art & Music Festival was held in downtown Union and combined music and the arts to celebrate the natural beauty of Union County and to showcase the downtown area. The festival began Thursday evening with the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) held Award and Opening Reception for its 2019 Art Exhibit at USC Union. The main part of the festival, however, was Friday and Saturday and included a Vendors Village in USC Union’s Patrons Park which featured a variety of artisans, education exhibits and food trucks throughout each day; the park was also the site of concerts on Friday evening and Saturday evening; a special sculpture exhibit and sunflower competition at the Piedmont Physic Garden; and art competitions for children and teens as well as themed children’s and teens activities at the Union County Carnegie Library.

Another major part of the festival was the Main Street Art Stroll in which businesses and other organizations on Main Street decorated their storefronts with artisitc exhibits in keeping with the theme of “Imagine a Sustainable World.” A total of 14 businesses and other organizations put displays in their windows. The displays, which included landscapes, botanicals, wildlife, and recycled art, were judged by Betsy Skipper who selected the first, second, and third place winners.

Here are the winners and Skipper’s comments on them:

1st Place — Smith’s Jewelry (121 East Main Street)

Beth has done a wonderful job displaying items from many years ago up until the present. Her sign “Imagine a Sustainable World From Past to Present” helps you envision the jewelry business as it was many years ago and you can certainly spend lots of time looking at the many items she has displayed. She has labeled most of the items helping the viewer to understand what they are. This is one window that takes time to see it all but you will be delighted at seeing the pictures, tools, books, jewelry, clothing, ledgers, etc. from the past. She has put in a lot of time and effort to present a wonderful and educational display.

2nd Place — AK Art by Amanda Kingsmore (132 East Main Street)

This is a very colorful display of paintings that show the connection of plants and animals to our environment. They are skillfully done by using recycled paper and paint to create an interesting piece of art. The paint tubes and brushes are displayed along with several kinds of paper. Wooden easels are used to present the painting to the viewer. This was attractively done.

3rd Place — Antiques on Main (113 West Main Street)

The lovely old furniture displayed in one of the windows along with the Chess Board create a vision of walking into your grandparents’ home. However, the thing that makes you really stop and take note of our environment is all the jars in the window that tell you how long it takes for some of the many items we use on a daily basis to disintegrate. This shows what each of us can do to make this a better world to live in. In the other window the lovely photographs by Everette Leigh of old Union buildings are beautifully displayed. The colors are so vibrant that it really attracts your attention. Not only that, but the old cameras displayed let us know how much progress has been made in photography.

In writing about her choices, Skipper pointed out that “it was difficult to choose winners. I tried to select the ones that I thought followed best the guidelines of all things stustainable — conservation, natural resources, outdoor activities, items made from natural products and art that relates to the above. I thought everyone did an outstanding job of making the windows attractive.”

Skipper also commented on the subjective nature of art.

“This is only one opinion. I’m sure other viewers will see it differently.”

Main Street Art Stroll winners selected

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

