Union Label Shopper closing

Charles Warner | The Union Times Just a year after it opened the Label Shopper in Union is going out of business due to what store management says is a lack of customer support that has caused sales to decline since February. Charles Warner | The Union Times Just a year after it opened the Label Shopper in Union is going out of business due to what store management says is a lack of customer support that has caused sales to decline since February.

UNION — In August 2018, Label Shopper, a company that specializes in the sale of high quality clothes and accessories at dramatically reduced prices, announced that it would be opening its first store in South Carolina in Union, and on October 20 of that year the new store opened its doors in the old Western Auto building in the Union Square Shopping Center.

Now, just a year later, the store is going out of business and will close its doors for the last time sometime in November.

What happened? Why did Label Shopper, a sister company to Peter Harris Clothes, both of which have stores throughout the Midwest and Northeast and looking to expand into South Carolina, decide to close their first store in this state?

The answer is a simple one: declining sales due to a lack of customer support.

“We’re going out of business due to sales not being what they need to be,” Store Manager Jada Rice said Monday morning. “October 20 will be a year since we’ve been here. We have five weeks left, but don’t have a final day as yet.”

The store’s closing after barely year wasn’t the prognosis when its first opened its doors and customers entering the building heard the staff say “Welcome to Label Shopper,” the greeting spoke to every customer since then. In the beginning and for some time afterwards there were plenty of people who heard those words, but beginning earlier this year fewer and fewer people heard those words as the number of customers began — and continued — to dwindle.

Rice said the success of the store in its early days led the store’s owners to expect that such success would continue and when it didn’t the decision was made to close it.

“When we first opened we did so good and that is the expectations they had us at,” Rice said. “We were making a lot each week through February and then it started to slow down and it slowed down a lot and it never picked back up.”

Rice said the sales declined and never recovered because of a lack of customer support for the store, support that she said the store was never able to retain and, later, regain despite its efforts to meet customer requests and demands.

“People just weren’t supporting us,” Rice said. “We had people telling us they didn’t know we were here. They suggested we put a sign on the side of the building so we did. It didn’t help.”

Another attempt by the store to meet customer demands concerned children’s clothing.

“We started off not selling kids’ clothes because none of the Label Shoppers sold kids’ clothes,” Rice said. “I constantly asked them (the company) for kids’ clothes, begged them for kids’ clothes because a lot of customers were complaining about us not having them.

“We finally got them in August, but they didn’t sell as much as I thought they would,” she said. “They kept them here up until last week.”

Another customer complaint was that the store didn’t have any buggies, but while she was able to get children’s clothes as demanded by customers, Rice said she was not able to get the demanded buggies.

“That was out of our control, but we offered assistance to help them (the customers) lay their items down so they didn’t have to hold them,” Rice said.

While it was located in Union, Rice said that many of the store’s customers actually came from outside Union County.

“A lot of our customers came from Gaffney and Chester and Spartanburg,” Rice said.

While lack of customer support is bringing about its demise, Rice said that since it was announced that the store was closing — and that all merchandise was 25 percent off — there has been an increase in the number of customers shopping there. She said that had the increased level of customer support now occurring have been the case during the past eight months Label Shopper’s first South Carolina store would not be on the verge of closing its doors forever.

“It amazes me how many people we’ve had in since we announced we are closing,” Rice said. “Now our numbers are back up where they were when we first opened and I feel as though if we’d had that support all along we would not be going out of business.”

The Union Label Shopper store currently employs seven people including Rice, all of whom will be unemployed when it closes.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Just a year after it opened the Label Shopper in Union is going out of business due to what store management says is a lack of customer support that has caused sales to decline since February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191007_111900.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Just a year after it opened the Label Shopper in Union is going out of business due to what store management says is a lack of customer support that has caused sales to decline since February.

Due to a lack of customer support

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.