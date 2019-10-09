Hall of Fame inductees announced

UNION COUNTY — In high school, four of them were athletes while the other was a coach and their achievements during that time are what has won them a place in the Union County School District Hall of Fame.

The Union County High School Yellow Jackets will take on the Woodruff High School Wolverines during the Friday, October 11 game at Union County Stadium.

During halftime, a ceremony will be held formally inducting a former Jonesville High School athlete, a former Lockhart High School athlete, a former Union High School athlete, a former Union High School and Union County High School athlete, and a former Union High School coach.

Melissa Eaves

A 1982 graduate of Jonesville High School, Melissa Eaves had an outstanding career for the Lady Wildcats basketball team from 1979-1982. She finished her career with 1,049 points and 657 rebounds. Her 1,049 points and 657 rebounds stood as a school record for over twenty years, until broken by another Hall of Fame member. She is second all-time for Jonesville Lady Basketball in career points, third in career rebounds, and third in career assists.

Melissa was a three time All-Conference player, collecting the awards after her Sophomore, Junior, and Senior seasons. After her Senior season, in which she had 354 points, 191 rebounds, 46 steals, 42 blocked shots, and 32 assists, she was named to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal All Area First Team.

Melissa still makes her home in Jonesville and for many years has been involved in the Union County Dixie Girls softball program as a volunteer coach.

We proudly induct Melissa Eaves into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Lon O. Joyce

Head Varsity Baseball coach for Union High School from 1972-1977, Coach Joyce has had an outstanding career in baseball. As Union’s coach, he compiled a 98-34 record. The teams won four region championships in 1972, 73, 74, and 75. The 1974 team finished the season with a 23-4 record and the AAAA State Championship. Coach Joyce also coached the Union Post 22 team in 1974, that won the state championship and finished 3rd in the south east.

Coach Joyce left Union to become the head coach at Spartanburg Methodist College from 1978-1991, where he finished with a record of 473-170 and two appearances in the NJCAA World Series in 1983 and 1986. In 1990, he was an assistant coach for the NJCAA All-Stars that played in the Tournament of Stars in Cuba. Spartanburg Methodist retired Coach Joyce’s #21 jersey in 1991, and selected him to be a representative on their Wall of Fame in 1997. In 2012, he was inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Baseball Hall of Fame.

Since 1992, he has been a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he has received the Dodgers’ Larry Sutton Scout of the Year Award in 2001, the Professional Baseball Representatives Scout of the Year Award in 2007, and was inducted into the Charleston Riverdogs Scouts Hall of Fame in 2008.

Coach Joyce and his wife Reada, a Union native, live in Spartanburg. They have 2 daughters and 2 grandchildren. Coach Joyce will be retiring from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization at the end of the year after 27 years.

We proudly induct Coach Lon O. Joyce into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Marcus Lott

A multi-sport athlete at Union High from 2004-2007 and Union County High in 2007, Marcus is best remembered for his time on the football field. After helping lead Union County to the Upper State Championship game his senior year, Marcus was named to the Class AAA All-State Team by the High School Sports Report, Honorable Mention All-State Team by The State newspaper, Spartanburg Herald Journal All-Area First Team, and the Herald-Journal All-Academic Team. Marcus was also chosen to play in the 2007 North-South All-Star football game.

Marcus was awarded both academic and football scholarships to play at Coastal Carolina University. During his career with the Chanticleers, he was named to the 2010 Academic All-Big South Team his junior year, and in 2011 as a senior, Marcus was named to the Capital One Academic All-America Division I football second team, named the Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year, named the Presidential Student-Athlete of the Year, and made the FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team.

After being signed by the New York Jets for a brief stint after his college career, Marcus began teaching and coaching. He is currently an Instructional Coach in Georgia where he resides with his wife Simone, and daughter Sovereign.

We proudly induct Marcus Lott into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Kendrick Lyles

A 2004 graduate of Union High School, Kendrick was an outstanding baseball and football player.

As a junior, Kendrick recorded 53 tackles, 5 interceptions and 2 punt returns for TDs in helping to lead Union to the 2002 AAA State Championship in football. He was named to the 2002 Football All-Region and Spartanburg Herald Journal All-Area Teams. In baseball that year, he compiled a .440 batting average and 4HRs, while also being selected to the All-Region Baseball Team.

During his senior season, Kendrick helped lead the Jackets to the Upper State Championship game with season totals of 83 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 5 total TDs. He was named to the 2003 Football Pigskin Prep Sensational Sixty Team, All-Region Team, Spartanburg Herald Journal All-Area Team, Spartanburg Herald Fantastic-50 Team, High School Sports Report Top-100, All-State, and was a 2003 selection for the Shrine Bowl. His senior baseball season consisted of a .470 batting average, 7 HRs, and 30 stolen bases. He was selected to the All-Region Team, All-State, and the North-South All-Star Team.

Kendrick went on to play football at The Citadel, where he was a four year Letterman in football. Kendrick currently lives in Summerville with his wife Prescilla and their three children Preston, Kendall, and Kameron.

We proudly induct Kendrick Lyles into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Mike Massey

A 1977 graduate of Lockhart High School, Mike participated in football, basketball, and track for the Red Devils. He excelled in track all four years of high school and was named All-Conference in the 1-mile and 2-mile both his junior and senior years, was the 1976 2-mile State Champion and named the 1976 High School Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Mike went on to run Cross Country for USC-Spartanburg from 1977-1980, where he was named to the All District VI team all four years. In 1981, he was named the USC-Spartanburg Male Athlete of the Year. He later became the Head Men’s Cross Country Coach from 1990-1995, and was named the Peach Belt Conference Cross Country Coach of the year in 1991, 92, and 93.

Coach Massey was a teacher, coach, and athletic director for over 30 years in Union County. While at Jonesville he was named the Region I-A Girls Track Coach of the year 4 times, the SCTCCCA I-A Girls Track Coach of the Year 2 times, and was the Head Girls Track Coach when they won back-to-back State Championships in 1989 and 1990. At Union High and Union County High, Coach Massey was named Region 3-3A Girls Cross Country Coach of the year 6 times, the Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year once, the Boys Track Coach of the Year 3 times, and the Girls Track Coach of the Year once. He was also named the Region 3-3A Athletic Director of the Year 4 times.

Mike was a part of a State Championship as an athlete at Lockhart, and as a coach at Jonesville and Union.

Mike and his wife Donna have 2 daughters, Mica, son-in-law John, and Joelle, and 2 grandchildren John Michael and Elizabeth.

We proudly induct Mike Massey into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_UCHS-YJ-3.jpg

Induction ceremony to be held Friday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.