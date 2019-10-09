Jackets take on Woodruff Friday

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ja Ruth reaches back for a touchdown catch during last Friday’s game against the Clinton Red Devils. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field. With their victory, the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in region play. They will face Woodruff this Friday at the Union County Stadium. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ja Ruth reaches back for a touchdown catch during last Friday’s game against the Clinton Red Devils. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field. With their victory, the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in region play. They will face Woodruff this Friday at the Union County Stadium. Photo by Brett Shugart Running Back Junior Owens of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets runs against the Clinton Red Devils in last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 and are now 1-0 in region play. They will take on Woodruff in a home game at the Union County Stadium this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Running Back Junior Owens of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets runs against the Clinton Red Devils in last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 and are now 1-0 in region play. They will take on Woodruff in a home game at the Union County Stadium this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dives for the touchdown as some Clinton Red Devils attempt to intercept him during last Friday’s game. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field and are now 1-0 in region play. The Yellow Jackets will play at home this Friday at the Union County Stadium against Woodruff. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dives for the touchdown as some Clinton Red Devils attempt to intercept him during last Friday’s game. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field and are now 1-0 in region play. The Yellow Jackets will play at home this Friday at the Union County Stadium against Woodruff.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets notched their first win in region play on Friday with a dominating 54-21 win over the Clinton Red Devils in Clinton. With the win the Jackets are 1-0 in region play and continue to play well riding a three game winning streak.

The Jackets were led by Running Back Junior Owens on Friday night as he rushed the ball sixteen times for 179 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a pass for seventeen yards. Owens has done a great job for the Union County offense this year stepping into the full time running back role vacated by TT Kershaw. Owens continues to prove himself each week.

The Jackets built up a huge lead going into the half and rolled to an easy victory. Bryson Hunter, Ja Ruth, Kesean Glover, Keion Glover and Owens all had touchdowns in the first half for the Jackets.

The Jackets will face region foe Woodruff on Friday night at Union County Stadium. Woodruff is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in region play after defeating Newberry on Friday night 38-14. The Wolverines are led by Head Coach Bradley Adams, who served in the same position for the Yellow Jackets for two years. This will be Adams first game back at Union County Stadium since his departure for Woodruff.

This year’s Wolverine team is very similar to last year’s team. They are going to try and run the football with a very talented running back, Shamare Dendy. They will also toss the ball around a lot and have a very capable quarterback in BJ Bailey. Look for a lot of the passes to be short passes around the line of scrimmage. When talking to Coach Bradley Adams he says that one problem they have had this year is lack of aggressiveness on the defensive side of the ball. Lack of aggressiveness could prove costly against this Union team and their ability to run and throw the football.

Other Picks

• Chesnee over Broome

• Byrnes over Mauldin

• Chapman over Carolina

• Travelers Rest over Greer

• St. Joes over Landrum

• Dorman over Gaffney

• Whitmire over Dixie

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ja Ruth reaches back for a touchdown catch during last Friday’s game against the Clinton Red Devils. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field. With their victory, the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in region play. They will face Woodruff this Friday at the Union County Stadium. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_JA-Ruth-reaches-back-for-a-touchdown-catch.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ja Ruth reaches back for a touchdown catch during last Friday’s game against the Clinton Red Devils. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field. With their victory, the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in region play. They will face Woodruff this Friday at the Union County Stadium. Photo by Brett Shugart Running Back Junior Owens of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets runs against the Clinton Red Devils in last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 and are now 1-0 in region play. They will take on Woodruff in a home game at the Union County Stadium this Friday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Junior-Owens-runs-against-Clinton.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Running Back Junior Owens of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets runs against the Clinton Red Devils in last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 and are now 1-0 in region play. They will take on Woodruff in a home game at the Union County Stadium this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dives for the touchdown as some Clinton Red Devils attempt to intercept him during last Friday’s game. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field and are now 1-0 in region play. The Yellow Jackets will play at home this Friday at the Union County Stadium against Woodruff. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Kesean-Glover-dives-for-td.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dives for the touchdown as some Clinton Red Devils attempt to intercept him during last Friday’s game. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 54-21 on the Clinton home field and are now 1-0 in region play. The Yellow Jackets will play at home this Friday at the Union County Stadium against Woodruff.

Game comes on heels of 54-21 win over Clinton

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

