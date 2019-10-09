JEMS beat defending champs again

JONESVILLE — For the second time in a row the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Football Team defeated the defending champion Campobello Wildcats this past Saturday.

On Thursday, September 26, in a home game played on the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Football Field, JEMS defeated Campobello 26-8.

The two teams were initially scheduled to face each other again on Thursday, October 3 at Campobello at 5 p.m. but the game was rescheduled due to South Carolina High School League heat rules because the temperature was forecast to reach 97 degrees that afternoon.

The game was rescheduled for this past Saturday (October 5) at Campobello Gramling School at 10 a.m.

The teams took the field as scheduled that day and, as they did September 26, the JEMS Wildcats emerged victorious and by a similar score of 28-8.

In a statement released Monday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle announced the results of Saturday’s game and discussed the team’s performance.

“Running Back Cameron Owens finished the game with 15 carries for 226 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns,” Voiselle said. “Quarterback Alijah Wood finished with 8 carries for 55. Wide Receiver Will Turner finished with 3 receptions for 40 yards. Will Farr and Alijah Wood had 2-point conversions for Jonesville.

“The offensive line includes Jesse Jones, Grayson Gossett, John Bogan, Tavares Davis, and Jaylon Voiselle,” he said. “Defensively, the Wildcats had great play from defensive ends Deebo Woods (1 sack), Jamyane Henderson (forced fumble, recovered fumble, blocked punt) and linebackers Mason Henderson, Will Turner (int), and Alijah Wood.”

Voiselle said that with Saturday’s win “Jonesville is now 3-1 on the season and 3-0 in division play.”

Thursday

Voiselle announced that JEMS will host division foe the Landrum Middle School Cardinals this Thursday at 5 p.m. on the JEMS Football Field. He added that Thursday will also be “Homecoming, 8th Grade Night, and Pink Out Night.”

Wildcats defeat Campobello 28-8

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

