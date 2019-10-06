Author Pat McKanic to visit Union

Courtesy photo Author Pat McKanic will have a meet and greet and book signing on Sunday, October 13 from 4-6 p.m. at Main Street Junction, 107 East Main Street, Union. McKanic, who has family ties to Union County, is the author of “Illusions of Paradise” and the owner of Pat McKanic and Associates, a diversified communications company. Courtesy photo Author Pat McKanic will have a meet and greet and book signing on Sunday, October 13 from 4-6 p.m. at Main Street Junction, 107 East Main Street, Union. McKanic, who has family ties to Union County, is the author of “Illusions of Paradise” and the owner of Pat McKanic and Associates, a diversified communications company.

UNION — “Illusions of Paradise” Author Pat McKanic will host a meet and greet, followed by a book signing, Sunday, October 13, from 4-6 p.m. at Main Street Junction, 107 East Main Street in Union.

Pat’s novel, “Illusions of Paradise,” earned Five Stars from Readers’ Favorite and has more than two dozen Five Star reviews from Amazon readers. The first two chapters of the book are available at illusionsofparadise.net

The visit is somewhat of a homecoming for Pat, who is the daughter of Union natives Mary Rice McKanic and William Henry McKanic, and who spent weeks in Union every summer growing up.

In addition to being a nationally recognized author, the Detroit native is also an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and former journalist. Her company, Pat McKanic & Associates, a nearly 20-year-old diversified communications company specializing in public relations and marketing, recently launched BookBuzz Media, a division specializing in helping independent (Indie) authors market their books. The ADDY Award-winning former print and broadcast journalist reported for news organizations including newspapers in the Caribbean, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times Co.

Pat is also known for motivational and inspirational presentations to business, professional and civic organizations that move people to action and encourage them to believe in, and start living their dreams, no matter their age or station in life. She is also widely recognized for sharing strategies for successful media and marketing campaigns, and the very popular “Creating A Mystery” presentation to writers, aspiring writers and readers who appreciate a keep you guessing, edge-of-your seat mystery.

This event is being presented by Union native, well-known civic and business leader Mary E. Browning. Event is free, food and beverages will be served. The signing follows a special presentation by the author. Guests are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

The island-set murder mystery tells the story of Toni Jackson, a sexy, savvy newspaper reporter who lands on an island and finds love, murder and mayhem, and her life in danger as she digs deep and crosses the wrong people in her quest to uncover the truth about the murder of a mysterious woman.

The company recently launched BookBuzz Media, a division specializing in helping indie authors market their books.

The ADDY Award-winning former print and broadcast journalist reported for news organizations including newspapers in the Caribbean, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times Co.

An acclaimed public speaker, the Detroit native is known for motivational and inspirational presentations to business, professional and civic organizations that move people to action and encourage them to believe in, and start living their dreams, no matter their age or station in life. She is also widely recognized for sharing strategies for successful media and marketing campaigns, and the very popular “Creating A Mystery” presentation to writers, aspiring writers and readers who appreciate a keep you guessing, edge-of-your seat mystery.

The Certified Life Coach enjoys reading, traveling and creating art, and is working on a follow-up to Illusions of Paradise.

